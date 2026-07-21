

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX, 5UR.BE) said on Tuesday that its aircraft engine maker, Pratt & Whitney Canada, has announced a C$275 million investment to boost manufacturing operations at its Longueuil facility.



Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, President at Pratt & Whitney Canada, said: 'This strategic investment in Longueuil strengthens our industrial capacity, enabling us to better support our customers and meet growing global demand. It also reinforces our longstanding role as a pillar of the Québec aerospace ecosystem and a major contributor to Canadian aviation.'



The investment will be funded by Pratt & Whitney Canada with support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec.



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