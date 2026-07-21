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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:01
8,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7509,30018:02
Dow Jones News
21.07.2026 17:51 Uhr
110 Leser
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC:

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 
21-Jul-2026 / 16:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today 
at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll.  The total number of votes received on each resolution was as 
follows: 

                             % of   Votes   % of   Votes   % of issued  Votes 
        Description           Votes for votes  against  votes  total   share capital withheld 
                             cast        cast        voted 
 
 
1       Receive Annual Report &     96,267,171 100.00% 654    0.00%  96,267,825 70.73%     28,632 
       Accounts 
 
 
2       Declare a Final Dividend    96,286,030 99.99%  7,505   0.01%  96,293,535 70.75%     2,922 
 
3       Approve the 2026 Directors'   94,998,323 98.67%  1,280,822 1.33%  96,279,145 70.74%     14,375 
       Remuneration Report 
 
 
4       Re-elect Jane Bednall as a   93,608,282 99.43%  531,994  0.57%  94,140,276 69.17%     2,156,181 
       Director 
 
 
5       Re-elect Simon Emeny as a    92,649,152 96.22%  3,641,238 3.78%  96,290,390 70.75%     6,067 
       Director 
 
 
6       Re-elect Robin Rowland as a   93,556,663 99.38%  581,571  0.62%  94,138,234 69.17%     2,158,223 
       Director 
 
 
7       Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 96,272,032 99.98%  17,214  0.02%  96,289,246 70.75%     4,274 
       auditor 
 
 
       Authorise the Directors to set 
8       the level of remuneration of  96,286,364 99.99%  5,327   0.01%  96,291,691 70.75%     4,766 
       the auditor 
 
 
9       Authorise the Directors to   95,377,597 99.98%  15,287  0.02%  95,392,884 70.09%     903,573 
       allot new shares in the Company 
 
 
       Authorise the Directors to 
10      allot shares without applying  95,315,495 99.92%  75,040  0.08%  95,390,535 70.09%     905,922 
       pre-emption rights* 
 
 
11      Authorise the Company to buy  95,342,692 99.95%  48,916  0.05%  95,391,608 70.09%     904,849 
       back "A" Ordinary Shares* 
 
 
       Amend the notice period for 
12      general meetings other than   96,226,551 99.93%  66,720  0.07%  96,293,271 70.75%     3,186 
       AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 128,837,697 Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 7,263,280 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 9 to 12 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

21 July 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 437048 
EQS News ID:  2369522 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2369522&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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