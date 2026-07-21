

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by strong growth in customer trading activity, higher commission revenue and increased net interest income.



For the second quarter, net income available to common stockholders increased to $312 million or $0.69 per share from $224 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year period.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.69 from $0.51 a year earlier.



Net revenue grew to $1.90 billion from $1.48 billion, while adjusted net revenue increased to $1.88 billion from $1.48 billion.



Commission revenue climbed 30% to $673 million, reflecting higher customer trading volumes across options, stocks and futures. Net interest income advanced 23% to $1.06 billion, while other fees and services increased 40% to $87 million.



Customer accounts rose 34% to 5.19 million, customer equity grew 40% to $930.3 billion, and Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) increased 36%.



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