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WKN: 863989 | ISIN: JP3485800001 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DC
Stuttgart
21.07.26 | 21:56
7,850 Euro
+0,64 % +0,050
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAICEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAICEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,05021.07.
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 07:06 Uhr
105 Leser
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Daicel Corporation High Performance Polymers SBU: Daicel Corporation HPPs SBU Unveils New DURACON (R) POM Line with 30% Recycled Content

OSAKA, Japan, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daicel Corporation's High Performance Polymers (HPPs) SBU (formerly Polyplastics Co., Ltd.), a global leader in engineering plastics, has launched four new DURACON (R) POM grades containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. This new PCR-POM offering includes "standard, low VOC, sliding, and tough" grades which enable customers to select the material that suits their applications needs.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202607152558/_prw_PI1fl_4193114y.png

These newly developed grades were first unveiled at CHINAPLAS 2026 held in Shanghai in April. The standard PCR-POM grade offers a melt flow rate of 9 while low VOC materials meet OEM requirements. The sliding grade offers significantly better sliding properties while tough materials deliver the same performance as virgin POM grades.

Since 2023, Daicel has offered DURACIRCLE (R) re-compounding service which recycles plastic scrap collected from customer plants. While the previous focus was on post-industrial recycling (PIR) which reuses scrap generated during manufacturing, the PCR-POM currently under development utilizes POM that has been used in the market as a recycled raw material.

A major challenge in utilizing PCR materials is variability in properties and ensuring consistent quality. Leveraging its long-standing compounding expertise and quality control technologies, Daicel has confirmed that key mechanical properties remain at levels comparable to conventional grades, even with 30% recycled content (based on in-house test conditions).

DURACON (R) POM has been adopted across a wide range of industrial sectors. It features high mechanical strength/rigidity, excellent wear resistance, sliding properties, and high dimensional stability. It is widely used in applications such as gears, connectors, precision parts, and automotive components.

Daicel is undertaking further development activities with the aim of expanding its PCR-POM offering to meet a wider range of needs.

For more information, visit: https://hpps.daicel.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000005SAUbYAO/272?language=en_US

About Daicel Corporation High Performance Polymers SBU

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202607152558-O1-06622HZp.pdf

DURACON (R) is a registered trademark of Daicel Corporation in Japan and other countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daicel-corporation-hpps-sbu-unveils-new-duracon-r-pom-line-with-30-recycled-content-302831512.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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