

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $649 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $492 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $11.104 billion from $9.111 billion last year.



GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $649 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $11.104 Bln vs. $9.111 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 45.5 B To $ 46.5 B



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