Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Corp. Teams Up with Benton Harbor Area Schools to Revitalize Historic Community Space for Fifth Annual Day of Impact

In commemoration of Juneteenth, this year's community initiative delivered brand-new basketball courts and a new turf practice field to support local youth.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation recently celebrated its fifth annual "Day of Impact," an initiative dedicated to fostering resilient, thriving and enduring neighborhoods in the company's headquarters community of Benton Harbor, Michigan. In collaboration with Benton Harbor Area Schools and to commemorate Juneteenth, 40 volunteers, consisting of Whirlpool Corp. employees, school officials and city leaders, revitalized the outdoor basketball courts located behind Benton Harbor High School (BHHS).

For generations, basketball has been an important through line in Benton Harbor-from the community courts to the school's basketball program-establishing BHHS as a powerhouse in Michigan high school sports. While the school's indoor gymnasium holds nearly 70 years of history, the outdoor courts function as the public extension of that legacy, remaining a valued space for youth development, mentorship, and community gathering.

"When our employees and community partners join forces to champion the needs of local youth, we turn vision into lasting impact."

"By rolling up our sleeves, we're building on an incredible legacy," said Traci Robinson, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation. "When our employees and community partners join forces to champion the needs of local youth, we turn vision into lasting impact."

The gameplan for this year's "Day of Impact" extended beyond basketball with volunteers also helping to install a new turf practice field, providing BHHS athletes with the same resources as neighboring schools.

Once completed, the outdoor courts and turf field will be fully integrated into the school's physical education curriculum and athletic programs.

Highlights from the 2026 "Day of Impact" project include:

Site Reclamation & Improvement: Removal of existing asphalt, fresh landscaping and custom signage

Court Installation: Two brand-new basketball courts with professional-grade painting

Premium Equipment: Four professional-grade posts and backboards, plus four sets of 4-row bleachers.

Enhanced Accessibility: A newly paved walkway connecting facilities

New Playing Field: The addition of a state-of-the-art turf practice field

Whirlpool Corporation's "Day of Impact" initiative began in 2021, with revitalizations of Union Park completed in 2022, June Woods Park in 2023, Charles Yarbrough Park in 2024 and Morton Park in 2025.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas -41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

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SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corp.-teams-up-with-benton-harbor-area-schools-to-revitalize-1194726