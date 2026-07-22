

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $346 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $384 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $3.154 billion from $3.175 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $346 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $3.154 Bln vs. $3.175 Bln last year.



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