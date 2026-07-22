

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.166 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $2.193 billion, or $2.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.792 billion or $2.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $17.162 billion from $16.977 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.166 Bln. vs. $2.193 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $17.162 Bln vs. $16.977 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 5 %



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