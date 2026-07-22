

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $287.747 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $252.749 million, or $3.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $1.599 billion from $1.481 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $287.747 Mln. vs. $252.749 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.599 Bln vs. $1.481 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.55 To $ 15.95



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