

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $156.893 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $269.855 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $777.768 million from $760.195 million last year.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $156.893 Mln. vs. $269.855 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $777.768 Mln vs. $760.195 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.28



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