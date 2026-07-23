

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) seems to be gearing up for a significant refresh of its Mac lineup over the next couple of years. This includes their first MacBook Pro featuring an OLED touchscreen, updated Macs powered by new M-series chips, plus a new budget-friendly laptop.



Reports suggest that the rollout kicks off this fall with some refreshed entry-level models like the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac, which will be equipped with the M6 and M5 chips, respectively.



Then, between late 2026 and early 2027, we can expect redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring OLED touchscreens, some new macOS interface tweaks, and either M5 Pro or M5 Max processors. There's even talk of a revamped entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 chip slated for 2027.



On top of that, Apple is also working on a MacBook Neo with the A19 Pro chip, more memory, and some fresh color options. Other updates in the pipeline include refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models expected in early 2027, along with new Mac mini and Mac Studio versions, provided they can sort out the memory supplies. Plus, future OLED versions of both the MacBook Air and iMac are in the works.



This expanded roadmap comes as the demand for computers that can handle AI tasks ramps up. Apparently, Apple is already testing the OLED MacBook Pro internally with macOS 27.1 in anticipation of its launch.



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