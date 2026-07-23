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WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 07:37
27,000 Euro
+1,35 % +0,360
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26,38028,02008:04
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Dow Jones News
23.07.2026 07:33 Uhr
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2CRSi SA: Annual Revenue of EUR416.2 Million, Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26

DJ 2CRSi SA: Annual Revenue of EUR416.2 Million, Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Annual Revenue of EUR416.2 Million, Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26 
23-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 

Annual Revenue of EUR416.2 Million1, 
Up 88% for Fiscal Year 2025/26 

Strasbourg, France - July 23, 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, today reports its revenue for fiscal year 2025/26. Over the period, the Group generated 
revenue of EUR416.2 million[1], an increase of more than 88% compared with fiscal year 2024/25 (EUR220.7 million). 
 
Another Record-Breaking Year 
 
This performance reflects the Group's strong commercial momentum as well as the success of the strategic transformation 
launched nearly two years ago to position 2CRSi in the Artificial Intelligence infrastructure market. 
 
Initially set at EUR300 million at the beginning of the fiscal year[2], then raised to more than EUR400 million in March 
2026[3], the revenue target has now been exceeded, demonstrating the Group's ability to anticipate market developments 
and successfully execute its commercial growth strategy in the rapidly expanding global Artificial Intelligence market. 
As a reminder, the EUR610 million framework agreement referred to in our detailed response[4] of July 16, 2026 generated 
no revenue during fiscal year 2025/26: the year's growth was entirely driven by other orders that were delivered and 
invoiced. 
 
Increasing Diversification of the Customer Portfolio 
 
The portfolio of the Group's main customers invoiced during the fiscal year consists predominantly of new customers 
signed during the period, demonstrating the Group's ability to win new strategic accounts and rapidly convert its 
commercial pipeline into revenue. 
 
2CRSi's largest customer accounted for less than 20% of consolidated revenue, while the Group's top five customers 
represented approximately 70%, compared with more than 90% in fiscal year 2024/25. 
 
While equipment sales represented approximately 94% of total revenue, service revenue increased significantly in value 
to reach EUR24.7 million (compared with EUR8.3 million in 2024/25, representing growth of nearly 200%). As services 
generate higher margins, they will constitute a key development driver over the coming fiscal years. In particular, 
2CRSi Cloud Solutions recorded its first significant billings, notably in connection with the ÆTHER project. 
 
Positive Cash Flow and Strengthened Financial Position 
 
At the end of the fiscal year, the Group's cash position stood at EUR14.4 million1 (compared with -EUR0.2 million one year 
earlier), its highest year-end cash balance since its IPO in 2018. This strengthened financial position provides 2CRSi 
with the resources to support its continued growth trajectory. 

Group Year-End Cash Position by Fiscal Year (in EUR thousands) 

2026/27 Ambition: Targeting EUR1 Billion in Revenue 
 
During the RAISE Summit, the global Artificial Intelligence summit held in Paris on July 8-9, 2026, bringing together 
more than 9,000 leading industry participants, the announcement[5] of the ÆTHER consortium members and the advanced 
negotiations for the upcoming acquisition by ÆTHER Infrastructures of two industrial sites in the Strasbourg region 
significantly boosted customer demand for the megawatts of computing capacity that will be deployed there. Like the 
other consortium members, 2CRSi expects to benefit from this momentum and anticipates an increase in order intake, with 
part of these orders expected to be delivered during the current fiscal year. 
 
In light of this commercial momentum, 2CRSi confirms its ambition to achieve EUR1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 
2026/27. 
 
Beyond sustaining its growth trajectory, improving margins will also remain a key priority for the Group through 
increasing the contribution of services and higher value-added solutions to its overall business. 
 
Next event: Publication of Fiscal Year 2025/26 Annual Results: October 29, 2026 
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and 
innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to 
responsible and sustainable practices, the Group operates across multiple continents and provides highly 
energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, 
and data centers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: 
FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: https://2crsi.com/ 

Media Contacts 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
LLOBERA 
 
 
          Financial Communication  foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com       Financial Press Relations 
France Director   Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
 
          06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Unaudited Data

[2] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ 2CRSI-announces-its-strategic-plan-with-a-strong-development-focus-in-the-US.pdf

[3] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/ 2CRSi-announces-an-increase-in-its-half-year-result-by-4.6.pdf

[4] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/ 2CRSis-detailed-response-to-the-allegations-in-the-Grizzly-Research-report.pdf

[5] https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2CRSi-the-AETHER-Consortium-Reveals-Itself.pdf

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi Announces 2026 Revenue of EUR416.2 Million an 88% Increase 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   2370290 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370290 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370290&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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