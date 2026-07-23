

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit Group (CRIN.DE, UCG, UCG.MI) reported second quarter net profit of 2.9 billion euros, down 13.1% from a year ago. EPS was 1.94 euros, down 10.2%. Net profit was at 3.1 billion euros, ex Commerzbank related trading one-off. Total revenues were 6.5 billion euros, up 6.6%. Revenue rose 11% ex trading one-off, with core revenue up 6%. Net revenues were 6.3 billion euros, up 5.4%. Net Interest Income was 3.7 billion euros, up 0.4%.



UniCredit improved fiscal 2026 net profit ambition to well above 11 billion euros, or circa 11.5 billion euros when excluding integration costs. UniCredit now aim for a fiscal 2028 net profit well above 13 billion euros and fiscal 2030 well above 15 billion euros, both before the full consolidation of Commerzbank.



At last close, UniCredit shares were trading at 83.21 euros, up 0.71%.



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