Sprint Bioscience AB: Sprint Bioscience announces agreement with Lilly TuneLab to accelerate drug development

Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI-driven drug discovery platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly). By joining TuneLab, Sprint Bioscience aims to amplify and accelerate the development of the company's research portfolio through access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

Sprint Bioscience will leverage Lilly TuneLab to further strengthen its AI/ML capabilities. Through Tune lab, Sprint Bioscience will gain access to predictive drug discovery models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data. These models will complement Sprint Bioscience's fragment-based drug design platform and established methodology with advanced AI tools to enable more data-driven decision-making early in development. This is expected to increase the speed and precision of the company's preclinical programs.



TuneLab provides models for areas such as safety, pharmacokinetics and early development decisions for both small molecules and biologics. Through a federated learning approach, participating companies can benefit from continuous improvements in the models without exposing their own data.



"We are very pleased to gain access to the Lilly TuneLab platform. The combination of our fragment-based approach and advanced AI models provides strong opportunities to further enhance the efficiency and speed of our programs," said Johan Emilsson, CEO of Sprint Bioscience.

For further information, kindly contact:

Johan Emilsson, CEO, Sprint Bioscience

Phone: +46 (8) 411 44 55

Email: johan.emilsson@sprintbioscience.com

About Sprint Bioscience AB (publ)

Sprint Bioscience develops small molecule first-in-class drug programs with a focus on oncology. With a fragment-based drug development method, the company develops drug programs in a time- and resource-efficient manner. The programs enter partnerships through licensing agreements, asset acquisitions, or research collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies during the pre-clinical phase and the company has successfully formed several agreements. The Sprint Bioscience share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and trades under the ticker symbol SPRINT. The company is based in Stockholm with operations located in Huddinge. Further information is available on the company website; www.sprintbioscience.com. Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB, www.fnca.se.