

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French integrated energy company TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) on Thursday reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings as higher oil prices drove sales revenue up 28% from a year earlier.



Net income attributable to TotalEnergies shareholders surged to $5.438 billion or $2.41 per share from $2.687 billion or $1.17 per share a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $6.027 billion or $2.68 per share, up from $3.578 billion or $1.57 per share last year.



Net income from equity affiliates jumped to $1.271 billion from $529 million a year earlier



Adjusted net operating income from business segments rose to $6.871 billion from $4.390 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA grew to $13.179 billion from $9.690 billion last year.



Sales increased to $61.771 billion from $49.627 billion a year ago, and revenue from sales rose to $57.097 billion from $44.676 billion.



Second quarter Oil & Gas production reached 2.395 Mboe/d, helped by organic production growth of more than 4% year-on-year.



The board declared a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share for fiscal 2026, representing an increase of 5.9% from the prior year. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2027, for Euronext-listed shares and January 22, 2027, for NYSE-listed shares. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 31, 2026, on both Euronext and the NYSE.



Additionally, the board authorized the continuation of share buybacks up to $1.5 billion for the third quarter.



Looking ahead, TotalEnergies said third-quarter production is expected to grow in line with its guidance of 3% annual growth from 2025 levels, excluding the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. The company also confirmed its planned net investments of $15 billion for 2026, in line with its full-year guidance.



On the NYSE, TotalEnergies shares closed up 1.65% at $84.91 on Wednesday.



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