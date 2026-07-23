CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2026

Second Quarter 2026

Net Earnings of $48.3 million, or $0.29 per share

Assets totaled $21.18 billion as acquisition of Heritage Commerce Corp completed on April 17, 2026

Net Interest Margin expanded to 3.72%

$31.4 million of acquisition expense and $4.25 million provision for unfunded loan commitments

Ontario, CA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) ("CVBF" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, National Association ("Citizens" or the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $48.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $51.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.29 for the second quarter, compared to $0.38 for the prior quarter and $0.37 for the same period last year.

For the second quarter of 2026, annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 6.41%, annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") was 10.85%, and annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.97%.

On April 17, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of Heritage Commerce Corp ("Heritage"), including its banking subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce, and also completed the systems conversion during the second quarter of 2026. The Company's second quarter 2026 financial results included 74 days of Heritage's operations, post-merger, which impacts the comparability of the current quarter's results to prior periods. At close, the Company acquired loans with a fair value of $3.4 billion, assumed $1.2 billion of noninterest-bearing deposits, $3.5 billion of interest-bearing deposits, and $38.7 million of subordinated debentures. The acquisition resulted in $450.7 million of intangible assets, including a core deposit premium of $116.6 million and goodwill of $334.1 million. During the quarter, $31.4 million of acquisition expenses were incurred and a $4.25 million provision for unfunded loan commitments was recorded.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 197 consecutive quarters, or 49 years, of profitability, and our 147 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continued commitment and loyalty, as well as our associates for the outstanding efforts and commitment to the successful systems conversion completed in June" Brager continued, "the merger with Heritage Bank of Commerce marks the most strategic and largest acquisition by asset size in our history, bringing together two premier, relationship focused business banks and advancing our longstanding objective of expanding Citizens throughout California. With the systems integration behind us, we will continue to focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. We now operate in every major economic center of California and will continue to deliver our relationship focused banking model throughout the state of California."

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2026

Net interest income grew by $44.6 million, or 37.8% from Q1 of 2026

Net interest margin of 3.72% increased by 28 basis points from Q1 of 2026

Loans increased by $3.37 billion, or 39.0% from the end of Q1 of 2026

Completed sale of SFR mortgage pool loans acquired from Heritage with a fair value of $327 million

Average total deposit and customer repurchase agreements increased by $3.60 billion, or 29.0% from Q1 of 2026

52.8% of total deposits noninterest-bearing at quarter end

Cost of funds decreased to 0.96% from 0.97% in Q1 of 2026

Adjusted efficiency ratio of 43.88%, excluding acquisition expense and provision for unfunded loan commitments [1]

Announced share repurchase plan up to 15 million shares, replacing the prior 2024 share repurchase program





INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income - 162,415 - 117,840 - 111,608 - 280,255 - 222,052 Provision for credit losses - 3,000 - 3,000 2,000 Noninterest income 17,010 14,279 14,744 31,289 30,973 Noninterest expense 114,378 60,568 57,557 174,946 116,701 Income tax expense 16,786 17,549 18,231 34,335 36,656 Net earnings - 48,261 - 51,002 - 50,564 - 99,263 - 101,668 Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.37 - 0.65 - 0.73 Diluted - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.37 - 0.65 - 0.73 NIM - tax equivalent ("TE") [1] 3.72 - 3.44 - 3.31 - 3.60 - 3.31 - ROAA 0.97 - 1.33 - 1.34 - 1.13 - 1.35 - ROAE 6.41 - 8.86 - 9.06 - 7.47 - 9.18 - ROATCE 10.85 - 13.38 - 14.08 - 11.99 - 14.29 - Efficiency ratio 63.75 - 45.84 - 45.55 - 56.15 - 46.12 - [1] Includes tax equivalent (TE) adjustments utilizing a federal statutory rate of 21%.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $162.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $44.6 million, or 37.83%, from the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $50.8 million, or 45.52%, from the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income largely reflects the impact of operating as a combined company for approximately two and a half months following the Heritage acquisition. Interest income increased by $53.0 million, or 35.56%, from the first quarter of 2026, while interest expense increased by $8.4 million, or 27.00%, to $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income was primarily due to a 28 basis point increase in net interest margin and a $3.67 billion increase in average interest-earning assets.

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[1] Non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the measures are set forth at the last section of this press release.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the $50.8 million increase in net interest income was primarily driven by a $57.9 million increase in interest income driven by a $4.01 billion increase in average interest-earning assets and a 34 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The increase in interest income was offset by a $7.1 million increase in interest expense attributable to a $2.83 billion increase in average interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.72% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.44% for the first quarter of 2026 and 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025. The 28 basis points increase in our net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to a 28 basis points increase in our average interest-earning assets yield, which was primarily driven by a 21 basis points increase in our average loan yield and a 11 basis points increase in our average investment securities yield. The increase in average loan yields reflected the Company's acquisition of Heritage and the addition of higher-yielding acquired assets, including approximately $86.1 million of average factored receivables during the quarter. Through the acquisition, the Company acquired CSNK Working Capital Finance Corp., doing business as Bay View Funding, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank that provides working capital factoring financing to businesses throughout the United States. During the quarter, the average yield on factored receivables was 18.04%. Cost of funds remained stable at 0.96% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.97% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 24 basis points decrease in the cost of FHLB borrowing, offset by a five basis point increase in our cost of deposits to 0.83%, from 0.78%.



Our tax equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 41 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 34 basis point increase in the average interest-earning assets yield and a seven basis point decrease in cost of funds. The increase in earning assets yield was primarily due to a 31 basis point increase in average loan yields, reflecting the addition of higher-yielding acquired factored receivables portfolio acquired through the Heritage acquisition. Partially offsetting this increase was a lower yield on funds deposited at the Federal Reserve, resulting from the 75 basis points reduction in federal funds target rate by FOMC during the last four months of 2025. The average yield on investment securities increased by 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2025, despite the impact of the fair value hedges of our investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS"), which generated a negative carry during the second quarter of 2026 and reduced interest income by $1.4 million compared to the positive carry recognized in the same quarter last year. Cost of funds decreased to 0.96% in the second quarter of 2026 from 1.03% in the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was driven by a 35 basis point reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 29 basis point decrease in cost of FHLB borrowing. Partially offsetting these lower funding costs, noninterest-bearing deposits declined as a percentage of average total deposits to 52.3% in the second quarter of 2026 from 59.7% in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a less favorable deposit mix.

Earning Assets and Deposits

The increases in average earning assets and average total deposits were primarily attributable to the Heritage acquisition. On average, earning assets increased by $3.67 billion compared to the first quarter of 2026 and increased $4.01 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to a $2.92 billion increase in average loans, a $388.0 million increase in average interest-earning deposits at the Federal Reserve, and $349.7 million increase in average investment securities. The year-over-year increase in interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to a $3.19 billion increase in average loans, a $423.5 million increase in average investment securities and a $331.2 million increase in average interest-earning deposits at the Federal Reserve.



The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $1.23 billion, or 17.83%, from the first quarter of 2026 and by $1.07 billion, or 15.20%, from the second quarter of 2025. The average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $2.38 billion from the first quarter of 2026 and increased by $2.83 billion from the second quarter of 2025. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 52.3% of total deposits for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 57.8% for the first quarter of 2026 and 59.7% for the second quarter of 2025.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.74% 2.63% 2.62% Yield on average loans 5.53% 5.32% 5.22% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.62% 4.35% 4.28% Cost of deposits 0.83% 0.78% 0.84% Cost of funds 0.96% 0.97% 1.03% Net interest margin (TE) 3.72% 3.44% 3.31% Average Earning Assets Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities - 5,270,895 30.01 - - 4,921,215 35.43 - - 4,847,415 35.75 - Investment in FHLB, FRB, and other stock 77,891 0.44 - 55,948 0.40 - 18,012 0.13 - Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 669,165 3.81 - 290,536 2.09 - 337,929 2.49 - Loans 11,548,138 65.74 - 8,624,604 62.08 - 8,354,898 61.62 - Total interest-earning assets - 17,566,089 100.00 - - 13,892,303 100.00 - - 13,558,254 100.00 - Average Deposits & Borrowings Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits - 8,123,844 49.22 - - 6,894,427 53.12 - - 7,051,702 55.56 - Interest-bearing deposits 7,400,171 44.84 - 5,041,899 38.85 - 4,755,828 37.47 - Customer repurchase agreements 564,766 3.42 - 541,881 4.18 - 376,629 2.97 - FHLB advances and other borrowings 384,295 2.33 - 500,000 3.85 - 508,159 4.00 - Subordinated debentures 31,993 0.19 - - 0.00 - - 0.00 - Total deposits and borrowings - 16,505,069 100.00 - - 12,978,207 100.00 - - 12,692,318 100.00 -



Provision for Credit Losses

There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $3.0 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 and no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $17.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.7 million from $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $2.3 million from $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, including the impact of the Heritage acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter increase includes a $519,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $460,000 increase in trust and investment services income, and a $353,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $114.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $60.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the Heritage acquisition, and the related addition of operations, personnel, and banking centers. Acquisition related expenses associated with the Heritage merger totaled $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2026. Excluding acquisition expense, noninterest expense increased $23.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily driven by a $9.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $3.8 million increase in provision for unfunded loan commitments attributable to day 1 provision from the Heritage acquisition of $4.25 million, and a $2.7 million increase in amortization of intangible assets resulting from the core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition, and $1.8 million increase in computer software expense. Excluding acquisition expense and the provision for unfunded loan commitments, the increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2025 was $21.2 million.



As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 2.31% for the second quarter of 2026, 1.58% for the first quarter of 2026, and 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio was 63.75% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 45.84% for the first quarter of 2026 and 45.55% for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding acquisition related expenses and the provision for unfunded loan commitments, the adjusted efficiency ratio[1] was 43.88% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 44.61% for the first quarter of 2026 and 45.55% for the second quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 25.81%, compared with 25.60% for the first quarter of 2026, and 26.50% for the second quarter of 2025. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as tax credit investments.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

Total assets were $21.18 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.68 billion, or 36.60%, from $15.51 billion at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to a $3.37 billion increase in total loans, $839.1 million increase in investment securities and a $596.0 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The increases in total assets compared to prior periods primarily reflect the impact of the Heritage acquisition completed on April 17, 2026, partially offset by balance sheet optimization activities during the quarter.



Total assets increased by $5.55 billion, or 35.52%, from $15.63 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was primarily driven by an increase of $3.32 billion, or 38.14%, in total loans, a $722.8 million, or 14.59% increase in investment securities and a $640.9 million, or 238.36%, increase in interest-earnings balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Total assets at June 30, 2026 increased by $5.77 billion, or 37.42%, from $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase in assets was primarily driven by an increase of $3.66 billion, or 43.77%, in total loans, an increase of $862.8 million, or 17.92%, in investment securities, and an increase of $366.2 million, or 67.37%, in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $5.68 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $839.1 million, or 17.35%, from $4.84 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $722.8 million, or 14.59%, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $862.8 million, or 17.92%, from $4.81 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase in investment securities in the second quarter of 2026 compared to prior quarters was primarily the result of approximately $519.0 million of investment securities acquired and retained from the Heritage acquisition as well as approximately $500.0 million of purchases of AFS securities during the quarter. As part of the Company's balance sheet management strategy to improve portfolio yields and reduce asset duration, approximately $490 million of securities acquired from Heritage were sold at close of the merger and reinvested in lower duration securities at an average yield of approximately 4.70%.



At June 30, 2026, investment securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") totaled $2.22 billion, a decrease of $29.5 million, or 1.31%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $108.7 million, or 4.67%, from June 30, 2025.

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[1] Non-GAAP financial measures. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the measures are set forth at the last section of this press release.

At June 30, 2026, investment securities AFS totaled $3.46 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $323.5 million. AFS securities increased by $868.6 million, or 33.55% from March 31, 2026 and increased by $971.5 million, or 39.07%, from $2.49 billion at June 30, 2025. The pre-tax net unrealized loss at June 30, 2026 increased by $13.1 million from March 31, 2026 and decreased by $40.2 million from June 30, 2025.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $12.02 billion at June 30, 2026 increased by $3.37 billion, or 39.03%, from $8.64 billion at March 31, 2026. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increases of $2.35 billion in commercial real estate loans, $526.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, $166.3 million in consumer loans, $150.7 million in construction loans, $149.9 million in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, and $63.1 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases of $33.8 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, and $1.4 million in municipal lease finance receivables. The increase in total loans and leases compared to prior quarters was primarily attributable to the Heritage acquisition, which added $3.10 billion of loans held for investment recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date.



Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $3.32 billion, or 38.14%, from December 31, 2025. The increase included increases of $2.41 billion in commercial real estate loans, $505.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $172.2 million in construction loans, $166.7 million in consumer loans, $159.2 million in SBA loans, and $59.6 million in SFR mortgage loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $150.6 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans associated with the seasonal increase that occurs every calendar year end, and $3.5 million in municipal lease finance receivables loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, increased by $3.66 billion, or 43.77%, from June 30, 2025. The $3.66 billion increase included increases of $2.47 billion in commercial real estate loans, $566.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, $192.3 million in construction loans, $170.9 million in consumer loans, $169.8 million in SBA loans, $52.9 million in SFR mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease of $7.6 million in municipal lease finance receivables.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2026, we experienced credit charge-offs of $141,000 and total recoveries of $4,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $137,000, which compares to net recoveries of $9,000 in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $126.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $80.2 million at March 31, 2026 and $78.0 million at June 30, 2025. The ACL increased $46.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the initial ACL of $46.6 million on the purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and purchased seasoned loans ("PSL") acquired from the Heritage acquisition. At June 30, 2026, the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 1.05%. This compares to 0.93% at both March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate - 4,905 - 2,094 - 24,379 Construction 685 - - SBA 918 477 1,265 Commercial and industrial 9,672 3,573 265 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - 60 Consumer and other loans 462 - - Total - 16,642 - 6,144 - 25,969 % of Total loans 0.14 - 0.07 - 0.31 - OREO Commercial real estate - 206 - 206 - 661 Total - 206 - 206 - 661 Total nonperforming assets - 16,848 - 6,350 - 26,630 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 - 0.04 - 0.17 - Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate - 2,762 - 4,715 - - SBA 785 1,553 3,419 Commercial and industrial 75 88 - SFR mortgage - 249 - Consumer and other loans 123 - - Total - 3,745 - 6,605 - 3,419 % of Total loans 0.03 - 0.08 - 0.04 - Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due - 20,593 - 12,955 - 30,049 Classified Loans - 109,718 - 83,058 - 73,422

The $10.5 million increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2026 was primarily due to the addition of 12 nonperforming commercial and industrial loans totaling $6.2 million, three nonperforming commercial real estate loans totaling $4.3 million, and one nonperforming construction loan for $685,000, offset by three commercial real estate nonaccrual loan payoffs totaling $1.5 million.

Classified loans are loans that are graded "substandard" or worse. Classified loans increased $26.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by $29.1 million of classified loans acquired in the Heritage merger.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $16.29 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $563.4 million totaled $16.85 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $12.44 billion at March 31, 2026, $12.56 billion at December 31, 2025, and $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. Deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $4.41 billion, or 35.47%, from March 31, 2026, $4.29 billion, or 34.15% from December 31, 2025, and $4.46 billion, or 36.03%, from June 30, 2025. The increases primarily reflected $1.2 billion of noninterest-bearing deposits and $3.5 billion of interest-bearing deposits assumed in connection with the Heritage acquisition completed during the second quarter of 2026.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.61 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.51 billion, or 21.22%, compared to $7.10 billion at March 31, 2026. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.81 billion, or 26.56%, from $6.80 billion at December 31, 2025 and $1.36 billion, or 18.76%, from $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits were 52.84% of total deposits, compared to 59.44% at March 31, 2026, 56.33% at December 31, 2025, and 60.47% at June 30, 2025. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits primarily reflected the mix of deposits assumed in the Heritage acquisition, which included a higher proportion of interest-bearing deposits.

Borrowings

As of June 30, 2026, total borrowings were $539.0 million, consisting of $500.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and $39.0 million of subordinated debt assumed in the Heritage acquisition, compared to $500.0 million of FHLB advances at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, FHLB advances consisted of $300.0 million of 90 day advances that have been hedged with a cashflow hedge in which the Company pays a fixed rate cost of 4.10% and receives SOFR and $200.0 million putable advance with a cost of 4.27% maturing in May 2027. During the second quarter of 2026, $300.0 million of FHLB advances, with a weighted-average cost of 4.73%, matured in May and were not replaced during the quarter.



Capital

The Company's total equity was $3.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase of $874.5 million from December 31, 2025 was primarily due to $840.2 million of common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the Heritage acquisition and $99.3 million in net earnings, partially offset by $62.5 million in cash dividends declared and $5.1 million common stock repurchases. On June 15, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a program to repurchase up to 15,000,000 shares of CVB common stock (the "2026 Repurchase Program"). The 2026 Repurchase Program replaced in its entirety the Company's previous 2024 share repurchase program. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company purchased 241,034 shares under the 2026 Repurchase Program, at an average price of $21.06 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $5.1 million.

Our tangible book value per share was $11.07 at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.42 at March 31, 2026 and $10.64 at June 30, 2025, respectively.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.7% 11.6% 11.8% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.7% 15.9% 16.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.7% 15.9% 16.5% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.8% 16.7% 17.3% Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio 9.8% 10.3% 10.0%

CitizensTrust

As of June 30, 2026, CitizensTrust had approximately $5.18 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.81 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter and $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the ten largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $20 billion in total assets as of the closing of the mergers with Heritage Commerce Corp and its principal banking subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce. Citizens Business Bank, National Association, is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 75 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the " Investors " tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf3989c35152a4f7d8d7a5a51b75f972f

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the " Investors " tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will likely result", "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hopes", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "seeks", "should", "will," "strategy", "possibility", and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company's outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of business, economic, or political developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make, including our recent acquisition of Heritage Commerce Corp and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce (collectively "Heritage"). Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effects of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected efficiencies and financial results from such acquisitions; the timely development of competitive new products and services, and the acceptance of these products and services by potential and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; changes in consumer or business spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits (including low cost deposits) or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers or depositors; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes, including the adoption of artificial intelligence, in banking and financial services; the use, reliability and accuracy of the financial models and data on which we rely; systemic or non-systemic bank failures or crises; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; risks associated with our recently completed merger with Heritage, including difficulties and delays in integrating or retaining Heritage's business, key personnel and customers, and achieving anticipated synergies, cost savings enhanced geographic coverage, deposit attrition, customer or employee loss, and/or revenue loss as a result of the merger; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings, equity, or shareholder returns, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company's non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks - 194,590 - 107,511 - 195,063 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 909,769 268,878 543,573 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,104,359 376,389 738,636 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 749 13,064 11,004 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,457,764 2,683,070 2,486,306 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,218,529 2,270,391 2,327,230 Total investment securities 5,676,293 4,953,461 4,813,536 Investment in FHLB, FRB, and other stock 81,275 55,948 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 12,017,055 8,699,193 8,358,501 Allowance for credit losses (126,661 - (77,161 - (78,003 - Net loans and lease finance receivables 11,890,394 8,622,032 8,280,498 Premises and equipment, net 33,114 26,505 26,606 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 415,118 325,299 320,596 Intangibles 117,927 5,774 7,657 Goodwill 1,099,936 765,822 765,822 Other assets 763,616 486,760 431,763 Total assets - 21,182,781 - 15,631,054 - 15,414,130 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 8,606,924 - 6,800,691 - 7,247,128 Investment checking 1,022,887 509,272 483,793 Savings and money market 5,968,351 4,185,244 3,669,912 Time deposits 690,539 576,775 583,990 Total deposits 16,288,701 12,071,982 11,984,823 Customer repurchase agreements 563,405 490,601 404,154 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 500,000 500,000 500,000 Subordinated debentures 38,973 - - Other liabilities 622,013 273,247 284,831 Total liabilities 18,013,092 13,335,830 13,173,808 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock 2,060,555 1,222,365 1,260,843 Retained Earnings 1,337,229 1,300,513 1,247,611 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (228,095 - (227,654 - (268,132 - Total stockholders' equity 3,169,689 2,295,224 2,240,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 21,182,781 - 15,631,054 - 15,414,130

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks - 168,621 - 145,001 - 154,785 - 156,876 - 154,557 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 668,130 280,163 331,956 475,218 247,165 Total cash and cash equivalents 836,751 425,164 486,741 632,094 401,722 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 1,035 10,373 5,973 5,678 3,479 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,034,877 2,660,813 2,505,601 2,848,963 2,522,313 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,236,018 2,260,402 2,341,814 2,248,058 2,355,584 Total investment securities 5,270,895 4,921,215 4,847,415 5,097,021 4,877,897 Investment in FHLB, FRB, and other stock 77,891 55,948 18,012 66,980 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 11,548,138 8,624,604 8,354,898 10,094,447 8,410,871 Allowance for credit losses (118,594 - (77,219 - (78,259 - (98,021 - (79,181 - Net loans and lease finance receivables 11,429,544 8,547,385 8,276,639 9,996,426 8,331,690 Premises and equipment, net 33,177 26,897 26,982 30,054 27,194 BOLI 398,014 326,031 319,582 362,221 318,121 Intangibles 100,373 5,341 8,232 53,119 8,872 Goodwill 1,041,190 765,822 765,822 904,267 765,822 Other assets 692,558 480,068 427,776 583,764 423,469 Total assets - 19,881,428 - 15,564,244 - 15,183,174 - 17,731,624 - 15,176,278 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 8,123,844 - 6,894,427 - 7,051,702 - 7,512,532 - 7,029,156 Interest-bearing 7,400,171 5,041,899 4,755,828 6,227,549 4,810,767 Total deposits 15,524,015 11,936,326 11,807,530 13,740,081 11,839,923 Customer repurchase agreements 564,766 541,881 376,629 553,387 347,140 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 384,295 500,000 508,159 441,828 510,605 Subordinated debentures 31,993 - - 16,085 - Other liabilities 356,655 250,364 252,908 300,665 246,132 Total liabilities 16,861,724 13,228,571 12,945,226 15,052,046 12,943,800 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock 1,887,018 1,222,046 1,261,700 1,556,368 1,276,480 Retained Earnings 1,360,935 1,332,021 1,256,582 1,346,558 1,244,606 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (228,249 - (218,394 - (280,334 - (223,348 - (288,608 - Total stockholders' equity 3,019,704 2,335,673 2,237,948 2,679,578 2,232,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 19,881,428 - 15,564,244 - 15,183,174 - 17,731,624 - 15,176,278

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees - 159,212 - 113,272 - 108,845 - 272,484 - 217,916 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 23,229 19,400 18,299 42,629 37,033 Investment securities held-to-maturity 12,322 12,466 12,886 24,788 25,907 Total investment income 35,551 31,866 31,185 67,417 62,940 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, and other stock 1,227 1,311 411 2,538 790 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 6,138 2,661 3,768 8,799 5,565 Total interest income 202,128 149,110 144,209 351,238 287,211 Interest expense Deposits 32,119 23,052 24,829 55,171 50,151 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 6,707 7,972 7,401 14,679 14,201 Subordinated debentures 639 - - 639 - Other 248 246 371 494 807 Total interest expense 39,713 31,270 32,601 70,983 65,159 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 162,415 117,840 111,608 280,255 222,052 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - 3,000 - 3,000 (2,000 - Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 162,415 114,840 111,608 277,255 224,052 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,336 4,817 4,959 10,153 9,867 Trust and investment services 4,184 3,724 3,716 7,908 7,127 Gain on other real estate owned ("OREO"), net - - 6 - 2,183 Other 7,490 5,738 6,063 13,228 11,796 Total noninterest income 17,010 14,279 14,744 31,289 30,973 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 46,568 37,461 34,999 84,029 71,476 Occupancy and equipment 8,293 6,075 6,106 14,368 12,104 Professional services 3,250 2,518 2,191 5,768 4,272 Computer software expense 6,136 4,303 4,410 10,439 8,631 Marketing and promotion 2,098 2,061 1,817 4,159 3,805 Amortization of intangible assets 3,577 850 1,155 4,427 2,310 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 4,250 500 - 4,750 500 Acquisition related expenses 31,400 1,129 - 32,529 - Other 8,806 5,671 6,879 14,477 13,603 Total noninterest expense 114,378 60,568 57,557 174,946 116,701 Earnings before income taxes 65,047 68,551 68,795 133,598 138,324 Income tax expense 16,786 17,549 18,231 34,335 36,656 Net earnings - 48,261 - 51,002 - 50,564 - 99,263 - 101,668 Basic earnings per common share - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.37 - 0.65 - 0.73 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.37 - 0.65 - 0.73 Cash dividends declared per common share - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.40 - 0.20

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) - 202,634 - 149,138 - 144,729 - 352,253 - 288,253 Interest expense 39,713 31,270 32,601 70,983 65,159 Net interest income - (TE) - 162,921 - 117,868 - 112,128 - 281,270 - 223,094 Return on average assets, annualized 0.97 - 1.33 - 1.34 - 1.13 - 1.35 - Return on average equity, annualized 6.41 - 8.86 - 9.06 - 7.47 - 9.18 - Efficiency ratio 63.75 - 45.84 - 45.55 - 56.15 - 46.12 - Adjusted efficiency ratio [1] 43.88 - 44.61 - 45.55 - 44.19 - 45.92 - Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 2.31 - 1.58 - 1.52 - 1.99 - 1.55 - Yield on average loans 5.53 - 5.32 - 5.22 - 5.44 - 5.22 - Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.62 - 4.35 - 4.28 - 4.50 - 4.28 - Cost of deposits 0.83 - 0.78 - 0.84 - 0.81 - 0.85 - Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.86 - 0.82 - 0.87 - 0.85 - 0.87 - Cost of funds 0.96 - 0.97 - 1.03 - 0.97 - 1.03 - Net interest margin (TE) 3.72 - 3.44 - 3.31 - 3.60 - 3.31 - TCE ratio [1] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 9.78 - 10.52 - 10.02 - Citizens Business Bank, National Association 9.47 - 10.35 - 9.86 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 167,038,874 134,760,313 136,999,451 150,985,738 137,614,679 Diluted 167,186,423 134,916,024 137,172,994 151,127,393 137,888,778 Dividends declared - 35,350 - 27,197 - 27,703 - 62,547 - 55,556 Dividend payout ratio [2] 73.25 - 53.32 - 54.79 - 63.01 - 54.64 - Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 176,247,135 135,791,180 137,825,465 Book value per share - 17.98 - 17.09 - 16.25 Tangible book value per share [1] - 11.07 - 11.42 - 10.64 [1] Non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans - 16,642 - 4,685 - 25,969 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 206 163 661 Total nonperforming assets - 16,848 - 4,848 - 26,630 Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - 24,461 - 16,902 - 9,529 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.14 - 0.06 - 0.32 - Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 - 0.03 - 0.17 - Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 751.77 - 1591.60 - 292.91 - Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period - 80,170 - 77,161 - 78,252 - 77,161 - 80,122 Initial ACL on PCD and PSL loans acquired during the period 46,628 - - 46,628 - Charge-offs (141 - (123 - (429 - (264 - (469 - Recoveries 4 132 180 136 350 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (137 - 9 (249 - (128 - (119 - Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - 3,000 - 3,000 (2,000 - Balance at end of period - 126,661 - 80,170 - 78,003 - 126,661 - 78,003 Net charge-offs to average loans -0.001 - 0.000 - -0.003 - -0.001 - -0.001 -

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate - 76,065 0.85 - - 61,661 0.94 - - 64,542 0.99 - Construction 3,056 1.46 - 593 1.57 - 240 1.36 - SBA 4,568 1.03 - 2,720 0.96 - 3,066 1.13 - Commercial and industrial 36,588 2.47 - 8,438 0.87 - 6,357 0.70 - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 3,082 1.10 - 2,486 0.58 - 2,554 1.09 - Municipal lease finance receivables 222 0.40 - 251 0.42 - 220 0.35 - SFR mortgage 515 0.15 - 442 0.16 - 477 0.17 - Consumer and other loans 2,565 1.14 - 570 0.98 - 547 1.03 - Total - 126,661 1.05 - - 77,161 0.89 - - 78,003 0.93 -

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2026 2025 2024 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, - 21.48 - 18.26 - 21.71 - 18.22 - 20.45 - 15.95 June 30, - 22.57 - 19.17 - 20.15 - 16.01 - 17.91 - 15.71 September 30, - - - - - 21.34 - 18.12 - 20.29 - 16.08 December 31, - - - - - 20.70 - 17.95 - 24.58 - 17.20 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees - 159,212 - 113,272 - 117,415 - 110,825 - 108,845 Investment securities and other 42,916 35,838 38,564 39,287 35,364 Total interest income 202,128 149,110 155,979 150,112 144,209 Interest expense Deposits 32,119 23,052 25,047 26,096 24,829 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 6,707 7,972 8,007 8,109 7,401 Other 248 246 267 330 371 Total interest expense 39,074 31,270 33,321 34,535 32,601 Net interest income before provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 162,415 117,840 122,658 115,577 111,608 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - 3,000 (2,500 - 1,000 - Net interest income after provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 162,415 114,840 125,158 114,577 111,608 Noninterest income 17,010 14,279 11,193 13,006 14,744 Noninterest expense 114,378 60,568 61,988 58,576 57,557 Earnings before income taxes 65,047 68,551 74,363 69,007 68,795 Income taxes 16,786 17,549 19,319 16,421 18,231 Net earnings - 48,261 - 51,002 - 55,044 - 52,586 - 50,564 Effective tax rate 25.81 - 25.60 - 25.98 - 23.80 - 26.50 - Basic earnings per common share - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.40 - 0.38 - 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.29 - 0.38 - 0.40 - 0.38 - 0.37 Cash dividends declared per common share - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.20 Cash dividends declared - 35,350 - 27,197 - 27,180 - 27,548 - 27,703

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Commercial real estate - 8,983,934 - 6,631,238 - 6,574,395 - 6,535,319 - 6,517,415 Construction 209,993 59,329 37,812 29,976 17,658 SBA 441,572 291,702 282,401 266,279 271,820 Commercial and industrial 1,478,884 952,260 973,631 939,174 912,427 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 280,994 314,838 431,577 292,963 233,772 Municipal lease finance receivables 56,086 57,453 59,542 61,383 63,652 SFR mortgage 341,340 278,214 281,766 286,111 288,435 Consumer and other loans 224,252 58,282 58,069 59,701 53,322 Gross loans, at amortized cost 12,017,055 8,643,316 8,699,193 8,470,906 8,358,501 Allowance for credit losses (126,661 - (80,170 - (77,161 - (79,336 - (78,003 - Net loans - 11,890,394 - 8,563,146 - 8,622,032 - 8,391,570 - 8,280,498 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Noninterest-bearing - 8,606,924 - 7,100,507 - 6,800,691 - 7,244,968 - 7,247,128 Investment checking 1,022,887 497,609 509,272 487,738 483,793 Savings and money market 5,968,351 3,802,623 4,185,244 3,809,768 3,669,912 Time deposits 690,539 544,485 576,775 581,765 583,990 Total deposits 16,288,701 11,945,224 12,071,982 12,124,239 11,984,823 Customer repurchase agreements 563,405 494,257 490,601 451,258 404,154 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements - 16,852,106 - 12,439,481 - 12,562,583 - 12,575,497 - 12,388,977

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate - 4,905 - 2,094 - 4,186 - 23,707 - 24,379 Construction 685 - - - - SBA 918 477 21 3,952 1,265 Commercial and industrial 9,672 3,573 478 145 265 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - - 60 Consumer and other loans 462 - - - - Total - 16,642 - 6,144 - 4,685 - 27,804 - 25,969 % of Total loans 0.14 - 0.07 - 0.05 - 0.33 - 0.31 - Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate - 2,762 - 4,715 - 2,887 - 43 - - SBA 785 1,553 30 42 3,419 Commercial and industrial 75 88 261 - - SFR mortgage - 249 - - - Consumer and other loans 123 - - - - Total - 3,745 - 6,605 - 3,178 - 85 - 3,419 % of Total loans 0.03 - 0.08 - 0.04 - 0.00 - 0.04 - OREO Commercial real estate - 206 - 206 - 163 - 661 - 661 Total - 206 - 206 - 163 - 661 - 661 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO - 20,593 - 12,955 - 8,026 - 28,550 - 30,049 % of Total loans 0.17 - 0.15 - 0.09 - 0.34 - 0.36 -

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios Minimum Required CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Plus Capital

Conservation Buffer June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.7% 11.6% 11.8% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.7% 15.9% 16.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.7% 15.9% 16.5% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.8% 16.7% 17.3%

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

Pretax Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP)

Pretax pre-provision income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that represents total revenue less noninterest expense and is calculated before provision for credit losses and income tax expense. Management believes this measure provides useful information for comparing the results of operations between periods.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income - 48,261 - 51,002 - 50,564 - 99,263 - 101,668 Add: Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - 3,000 - 3,000 (2,000 - Add: Income tax expense 16,786 17,549 18,231 34,335 36,656 Pretax pre-provision income - 65,047 - 71,551 - 68,795 - 136,598 - 136,324

Tangible Book Value and Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratios are a Non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value and tangible common equity to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio.

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) CVB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Stockholders' equity - 3,169,689 - 2,295,224 - 2,240,322 Less: Goodwill (1,099,936 - (765,822 - (765,822 - Less: Intangible assets (117,927 - (5,774 - (7,657 - Tangible book value - 1,951,826 - 1,523,628 - 1,466,843 Total assets 21,182,781 15,631,054 15,414,130 Less: Goodwill (1,099,936 - (765,822 - (765,822 - Less: Intangible assets (117,927 - (5,774 - (7,657 - Tangible assets - 19,964,918 - 14,859,458 - 14,640,651 Common shares issued and outstanding 176,247,135 135,551,799 137,825,465 Book value per share - 17.98 - 16.93 - 16.25 Tangible book value per share - 11.07 - 11.24 - 10.64 Tangible common equity ratio 9.78 - 10.25 - 10.02 - Citizens Business Bank, National Association Stockholders' equity - 3,108,717 - 2,270,968 - 2,218,177 Less: Goodwill (1,099,936 - (765,822 - (765,822 - Less: Intangible assets (117,927 - (5,774 - (7,657 - Tangible book value - 1,890,854 - 1,499,372 - 1,444,698 Total assets 21,182,524 15,634,835 15,418,191 Less: Goodwill (1,099,936 - (765,822 - (765,822 - Less: Intangible assets (117,927 - (5,774 - (7,657 - Tangible assets - 19,964,661 - 14,863,239 - 14,644,712 Common shares issued and outstanding 176,247,135 135,551,799 137,825,465 Book value per share - 17.64 - 16.75 - 16.09 Tangible book value per share - 10.73 - 11.06 - 10.48 Tangible common equity ratio 9.47 - 10.09 - 9.86 -

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income - 48,261 - 51,002 - 50,564 - 99,263 - 101,668 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,577 850 1,155 4,427 2,310 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (1) (1,040 - (247 - (341 - (1,287 - (683 - Tangible net income - 50,798 - 51,605 - 51,378 - 102,403 - 103,295 Average stockholders' equity - 3,019,704 - 2,335,673 - 2,237,948 - 2,679,578 - 2,232,478 Less: Average goodwill (1,041,190 - (765,822 - (765,822 - (904,267 - (765,822 - Less: Average intangible assets (100,373 - (5,341 - (8,232 - (53,119 - (8,872 - Average tangible common equity - 1,878,141 - 1,564,510 - 1,463,894 - 1,722,192 - 1,457,784 Return on average equity, annualized (2) 6.41 - 8.86 - 9.06 - 7.47 - 9.18 - Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (2) 10.85 - 13.38 - 14.08 - 11.99 - 14.29 - (1) Tax effected at respective statutory rates. (2) Annualized where applicable.

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. This figure represents the ratio of noninterest expense, less acquisition related expense and provision for unfunded loan commitments, where applicable, to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. Management believes that the exclusion of such items from this financial measure provides useful information to gain an understanding of the operating results of our core business.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense - 114,378 - 60,568 - 57,557 - 174,946 - 116,701 Less: Provision for unfunded loan commitments 4,250 500 - 4,750 500 Less: Acquisition related expenses 31,400 1,129 - 32,529 - Adjusted noninterest expense - 78,728 - 58,939 - 57,557 - 137,667 - 116,201 Net interest income before provision for credit losses - 162,415 - 117,840 - 111,608 - 280,255 - 222,052 Add: total noninterest income 17,010 14,279 14,744 31,289 30,973 Total revenue - 179,425 - 132,119 - 126,352 - 311,544 - 253,025 Efficiency ratio 63.75 - 45.84 - 45.55 - 56.15 - 46.12 - Adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding provision for unfunded loan commitments and acquisition related expenses 43.88 - 44.61 - 45.55 - 44.19 - 45.92 -

Contact: David A. Brager

Chief Executive Officer

(909) 980-4030