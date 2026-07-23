

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO), a British miner, on Thursday reported that its second-quarter copper production has remained unchanged. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual copper, nickel, and diamond output guidance.



For the three-month period to June 30, Anglo American recorded copper output of 173200 tons, unchanged from the same period last year. This was primarily due to higher throughput at Los Bronces, offset by processing lower-grade stockpile ore at Collahuasi and the anticipated lower grades at Quellaveco.



Premium iron ore production was 15.4 million tons, less than 15.9 million tons in the previous year. This drop in output reflects planned plant maintenance at Kumba and the impact of lower ore grade and mass recovery at Minas-Rio.



Manganese ore output stood at 908300 tons, compared with 746000 tons a year ago. This increase in production reflects higher operating levels following the impact of a tropical cyclone in Australia, which impacted the comparative period.



Diamond production surged to 7.8 million carats from 4.1 million carats, primarily due to extended maintenance at Orapa which impacted the comparative quarter and planned higher-grade ore at both Jwaneng and Gahcho Kué.



Steelmaking coal output was broadly flat at 2 million tons, compared with 2.1 million tons a year ago, mainly as a result of expected difficult strata conditions at Aquila offset by the ramp-up of Moranbah North. Nickel production decreased to 9100 tons from last year's 9500 tons, reflecting maintenance at Barro Alto and Codemin.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the miner still expects copper output of 700000 tons to 760000 tons and premium iron ore production of 55 million tons to 59 million tons. Anglo American continues to project diamond production of 21 million carats to 26 million carats.



For fiscal 2025, the miner had reported copper output of 695000 tons, with the premium iron ore production of 60.8 million tons and diamond output of 21.7 million carats.



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