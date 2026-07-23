Talent shortages, regulation and emerging risks boost demand for managed security services and AI-assisted security operations, ISG Provider Lens report says

Report includes coverage of services focused on emerging danger of quantum computers breaking data encryption

Enterprises in Germany are increasingly turning to external cybersecurity providers for specialized expertise, continuous threat protection and compliance support, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Germany finds that enterprises are reassessing cybersecurity strategies and strengthening cybersecurity capabilities amid geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressures and rising regulatory demands. For the first time, the report examines consulting services helping enterprises prepare for the threat that quantum computing poses against existing data encryption methods.

"German enterprises are taking a more strategic approach to cybersecurity as security requirements continue to evolve," said Matthias Paletta, account director at ISG. "Organizations are looking beyond immediate protection to build resilience that can support long-term business priorities."

Companies are expanding the use of managed security services as cyber threats become more sophisticated and skilled cybersecurity professionals remain difficult to recruit. Demand for such services is expanding beyond large enterprises. A growing number of midsize companies and public-sector organizations are seeking cost-effective, modular services that enable them to focus on their core operations. There is also an increasing preference for security operations centers located in Germany or the European Union to meet data protection and digital sovereignty expectations.

Organizations in Germany are also preparing for a new generation of security dangers. Attacks using quantum computing may threaten data-dependent enterprises, especially in banking, insurance and industrial research, even before the technology becomes commercially available later in this decade. A growing number of firms are turning to consulting services to analyze the risks posed by quantum computers that could overpower current encryption methods. To defend against increasingly sophisticated AI-powered attacks, companies are adopting AI-assisted monitoring, automation and continuous threat protection, ISG says.

"Due to cybercriminals' 'harvest now, decrypt later' approach, sensitive data is already at risk from quantum computing," said Frank Heuer, ISG principal analyst and lead author of the report. "Forward-thinking cybersecurity service providers are adapting to the diverse needs of large corporate clients and the evolving mass market by differentiating their offerings."

The report also explores other trends affecting Germany's cybersecurity market, including greater automation of data leakage and loss prevention solutions and the growing role of threat intelligence.

For more insights into cybersecurity-related challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 71 providers across six quadrants: Strategic Security Services, Technical Security Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services (Midmarket), Post-Quantum Encryption Consulting, and Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. Accenture, Axians, Controlware and Deutsche Telekom are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Atos, Bechtle, Capgemini and HCLTech are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. CANCOM, Computacenter, Deloitte, EY, InfoGuard and KPMG are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Broadcom, DATAGROUP, DriveLock, DXC Technology, Forcepoint, Fortra, GBS, glueckkanja, Infosys, ManageEngine, Materna, Microsoft, NTT DATA, Orange Cyberdefense, suresecure, TCS, Trellix and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Argos Security, Bechtle, glueckkanja and NTT DATA are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, EY is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among cybersecurity service and solution providers. EY earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from 8COM, Controlware, Deutsche Telekom, glueckkanja, InfoGuard and Materna.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723600655/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com