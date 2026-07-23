

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $184.6 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $159.7 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $206.0 million or $2.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $1.151 billion from $1.022 billion last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $184.6 Mln. vs. $159.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.151 Bln vs. $1.022 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.85 To $ 9.00 Full year revenue guidance: 7.5 % To 8.5 %



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