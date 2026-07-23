

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.736 billion, or $4.68 per share. This compares with $1.617 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.241 billion or $6.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $11.994 billion from $10.855 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.736 Bln. vs. $1.617 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.68 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $11.994 Bln vs. $10.855 Bln last year.



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