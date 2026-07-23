

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.836 billion, or $7.94 per share. This compares with $342 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $20.063 billion from $18.155 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.836 Bln. vs. $342 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.94 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $20.063 Bln vs. $18.155 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 29.95 To $ 30.65 Full year revenue guidance: $ 79.750 B To $ 81.750 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News