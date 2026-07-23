

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $312.25 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $279.06 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $371.69 million or $2.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $2.190 billion from $2.049 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $312.25 Mln. vs. $279.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.190 Bln vs. $2.049 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10.55 To 10.75 Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 8 %



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