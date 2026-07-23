Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank (the "Bank") today announced quarterly net income of $28.9 million, or $1.31 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $85.8 million, or $3.88 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.37 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2025. Net interest income was $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, and $32.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income1 was $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $114.7 million, or $5.18 diluted EPS, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.76 diluted EPS for the same period in 2025. Net interest income was $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and $62.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted net income1 was $20.2 million and $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
On May 1, 2026, the Company announced that it had completed the sale of its membership interest in Bearing Insurance Group, LLC (the "Insurance Transaction") to an unaffiliated third party, effective May 1, 2026.
Recognized a net gain (pre-tax) from the Insurance Transaction of $35.9 million;
The Insurance Transaction was accretive to diluted earnings per share by $1.30 for the quarter; and
The Insurance Transaction increased tangible book value per share by $1.28.
As a result of the successful completion of the Insurance Transaction and the sale of the large nonperforming credit relationship ("Loan Sale Transaction") during the first quarter of 2026, the Company generated approximately $100.9 million of aggregate nonrecurring gains during the first six months of 2026. These gains afforded an opportunity to optimize the Company's balance sheet, improve future earnings potential and enhance interest rate risk positioning. As part of this process, the Company completed a strategic repositioning of a portion of its available-for-sale securities portfolio (the "Portfolio Repositioning") during the second quarter of 2026, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $12.5 million. The Portfolio Repositioning is expected to enhance future earnings performance through improved asset yields and balance sheet positioning.
In the Portfolio Repositioning, the Company sold $139.4 million in book value of securities available-for-sale with a weighted average yield of 2.28% and representing approximately 18.7% of the Company's securities portfolio, and purchased approximately $88.5 million of securities available-for-sale with a weighted average yield of approximately 5.27%. All of the securities purchased were rated AAA or AA by a recognized credit rating agency. The Company expects to use the remaining proceeds from the Portfolio Repositioning to fund organic loan growth during the remainder of 2026.
Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Total portfolio loans increased $6.1 million at June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026, despite approximately $132.6 million in commercial real estate loan payoffs during the second quarter, reflecting solid loan origination activity and continued demand, decreased 0.3% from June 30, 2025, and increased 6.45%7 excluding the Loan Sale Transaction from June 30, 2025;
Net interest income totaled $40.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 11.2% compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.6 million, or 23.5% compared to the prior year quarter;
Net interest margin increased 31 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.07% for the prior quarter and increased 58 basis points compared to 2.80% for the prior year quarter;
Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") increased by $13.6 million to $37.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026 and decreased by $213.0 million compared to June 30, 2025 due to the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026. NPLs to total portfolio loans were 1.01% at June 30, 2026, 0.64% at March 31, 2026 and 6.69% at June 30, 2025;
The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.48% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.41% at March 31, 2026 and 1.90% at June 30, 2025. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the release of specific reserves of $18.0 million related to the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026; and
The efficiency ratio was 43.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 29.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 78.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The efficiency ratios for the first and second quarters of 2026 reflect the nonrecurring gains recognized during those periods as a result of the Insurance Transaction and the Loan Sale Transaction, both as discussed above. The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)5 improved to 62.66% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 72.66% for the first quarter of 2026 and 75.55% for the second quarter of 2025.
"We are very pleased with the successful completion of the sale of our membership interest in Bearing Insurance Group, LLC during the second quarter of 2026," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer. "This Transaction resulted in a significant capital gain, which increased tangible book value by $1.28 per share, and provided the flexibility to reposition a portion of our available-for-sale securities portfolio. We expect these strategic actions to enhance future earnings through increased asset yields and a stronger balance sheet."
Van Dyke added, "Our core operating performance remained strong during the quarter, highlighted by continued net interest margin expansion and growth in our loan portfolio across our markets. Excluding the impact of the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter, loans increased approximately 6.45%7 from a year ago despite elevated payoff activity. We continue to see a healthy pipeline and growing momentum in small business and commercial and industrial lending, and we expect additional growth from prior construction lending commitments that are anticipated to fund over the next 12 to 18 months as projects progress."
Van Dyke concluded, "We believe the strategic initiatives undertaken in the first half of 2026 have strengthened our capital and liquidity position, providing additional financial flexibility to support future organic growth, optimize our balance sheet and capitalize on new opportunities as market conditions evolve. We are excited about what the future holds for Carter Bank."
Operating Highlights
Credit Quality
At June 30, 2026, nonperforming loans totaled $37.6 million, compared to $24.0 million at March 31, 2026 and $250.6 million at June 30, 2025. The linked quarter increase was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial relationship consisting of three loans with an aggregate principal balance of $13.4 million that was downgraded to substandard and placed on nonperforming status during the quarter. Nonperforming assets totaled $40.9 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.4 million at March 31, 2026 and $250.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total portfolio loans plus other real estate owned ("OREO") was 1.09% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2026 and 6.73% at June 30, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $55.2 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $52.5 million, or 1.41% at March 31, 2026 and $71.0 million, or 1.90% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans decreased to 146.88% at June 30, 2026, compared to 219.03% at March 31, 2026 and increased compared to 28.34% at June 30, 2025. The linked quarter decrease in the coverage ratio primarily reflected the increase in nonperforming loans during the quarter.
The Company recognized net recoveries of $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net recoveries of $14.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net recoveries (annualized) to average portfolio loans, were 0.07% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net recoveries of 1.55% in the first quarter of 2026 and net charge-offs of 0.02% in the second quarter of 2025.
Management continues to closely monitor credit quality trends and believes the allowance for credit losses remains appropriate based on the composition of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions, and other qualitative factors.
Year-to-date credit quality metrics continue to reflect the impact of the first quarter 2026 Loan Sale Transaction. The transaction removed $209.5 million of nonperforming loans from the balance sheet and included the release of $18.0 million of specific reserves and the recognition of $15.0 million of loan recoveries. As a result, year-to-date comparisons to prior periods are influenced by this transaction and should be evaluated in that context.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income (GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 totaled $40.0 million, representing an increase of $4.1 million, or 11.2%, from net interest income of $35.9 million in the prior quarter and an increase of $7.6 million, or 23.5%, from net interest income of $32.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net interest income, on an FTE basis4 (non-GAAP) totaled $40.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $4.1 million, or 11.4%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $7.7 million, or 23.5% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The linked-quarter increase in net interest income, on an FTE basis4 (non-GAAP) was primarily driven by a 10 basis point decline in funding costs and a 16 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets. The year-over-year increase was attributable to a 37 basis point decline in funding costs and a 22 basis point increase in average interest-earning assets yields.
During the second quarter of 2026, interest-bearing funding costs declined compared to both the prior quarter and year ago quarter, primarily reflecting a reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings following the Loan Sale Transaction and Insurance Transaction, as well as stabilization in deposit pricing, partially reflecting the broader interest rate environment.
Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 3.07% for the prior quarter and 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. On an FTE basis4 (non-GAAP) net interest margin was 3.40% compared to 3.08% and 2.82% for the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.
Net interest margin continued to expand during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting the benefits of disciplined balance sheet management. The Portfolio Repositioning improved the yield on the investment portfolio, while lower funding costs, favorable loan repricing, and approximately $0.6 million in loan prepayment penalties recognized during the quarter further supported the increase in net interest income and net interest margin. The Company expects the Portfolio Repositioning to provide an ongoing benefit to future earnings through higher asset yields.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $71.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.
Key drivers of noninterest income:
$35.9 million net gain recognized from the Insurance Transaction during the second quarter of 2026.
$12.5 million of losses on sales of securities recognized in connection with the Portfolio Repositioning during the second quarter of 2026.
$65.0 million gain recognized from the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026.
These items are considered non-core in nature and not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income decreased $42.2 million, primarily due to the $65.0 million gain recognized from the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026 and $12.5 million of securities losses recognized in connection with the Portfolio Repositioning during the second quarter of 2026. These decreases were partially offset by the net gain recognized from the Insurance Transaction during the second quarter of 2026.
Other notable changes in noninterest income included a $0.5 million increase from the prior quarter in service charges on deposit accounts. Insurance commissions declined $0.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the Insurance Transaction, which reduced ongoing insurance commission income, and a favorable prior year adjustment true-up recorded in the first quarter of 2026.
Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased $23.8 million, primarily due to the net gain recognized from the Insurance Transaction, partially offset by the $12.5 million securities losses recognized in connection with the Portfolio Repositioning during the second quarter of 2026.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest income totaled $99.7 million, compared to $11.8 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the $65.0 million gain recognized from the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026, the $35.9 million net gain recognized from the Insurance Transaction during the second quarter of 2026 and higher service charges on deposit accounts. These increases were partially offset by $12.5 million of securities losses recognized in connection with the Portfolio Repositioning during the second quarter of 2026 and the $1.9 million bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $30.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $29.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.
The linked-quarter decrease was primarily attributable to lower FDIC insurance expense and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by increases in other noninterest expense, professional and legal fees, and data processing expense.
FDIC insurance expense declined during the second quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting the favorable impact of the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026, which improved the Company's FDIC assessments.
Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.9 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation compared to the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by annual merit increases, higher medical costs, and increased deferred compensation expense.
Other noninterest expense increased primarily due to a $0.8 million write-down of an OREO property based on an updated appraisal received during the second quarter of 2026, as well as a $0.5 million write-down on a closed corporate office building. Professional and legal fees increased as a result of costs associated with the litigation involving the Loan Sale Transaction and higher expenses related to the management of special assets. Data processing expense increased primarily due to new and existing service agreements implemented in early 2026.
Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, primarily reflecting increases of $1.1 million in other noninterest expense, $0.8 million in data processing expense, and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense. The increases in other noninterest expense and data processing expense and the decrease in FDIC insurance expense were driven by the same factors discussed above. The increase in occupancy expense primarily reflected higher costs associated with new and existing service agreements, software licenses, maintenance contracts, and related infrastructure investments.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense totaled $61.0 million, compared to $57.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $3.7 million. The increase primarily reflected $1.6 million in higher other noninterest expense, $1.2 million in data processing expense, $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.7 million in occupancy expense, and $0.4 million in professional and legal fees, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense. These changes were attributable to the same factors discussed in the quarterly comparison above.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $2.6 million to $4.8 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily driven by a $6.1 million increase in portfolio loans, despite approximately $132.6 million in commercial real estate loan payoffs during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting continued loan origination activity and customer demand across the Company's markets. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $48.2 million during the quarter, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposits maintained with other financial institutions from excess liquidity generated by the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026 and the Insurance Transaction during the second quarter of 2026. The increase in interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions reflected the redeployment of excess liquidity from Federal Reserve balances into higher-yielding deposit accounts during the quarter. The Company continued to strategically deploy excess liquidity during the quarter through loan growth and the previously announced Portfolio Repositioning.
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $55.2 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2026, compared to $52.5 million, or 1.41%, at March 31, 2026.
Available-for-sale investment securities declined $21.8 million during the second quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting the previously announced Portfolio Repositioning, which is part of the Company's broader balance sheet optimization strategy. These securities represented 13.3% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 13.8% at March 31, 2026.
Total deposits decreased $37.7 million from March 31, 2026, primarily reflecting normal fluctuations in customer deposit balances. The Company had no Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2026, as higher cost wholesale borrowings had been repaid with proceeds from the Company's recent strategic transactions, contributing to lower funding costs and a more efficient balance sheet.
At June 30, 2026, approximately 82.3% of total deposits were insured under FDIC insurance coverage limits, while approximately 17.7% of total deposits were uninsured. At March 31, 2026, approximately 82.8% of total deposits were insured under Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage limits, while approximately 17.2% of total deposits were uninsured.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company maintained a strong capital and liquidity position at June 30, 2026. Capital levels increased significantly and continued to exceed all applicable regulatory requirements, supported by earnings for the quarter and the impact of the recent strategic transactions. The Company remained well capitalized at June 30, 2026.
The Company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.26% at June 30, 2026, compared to 13.52% at March 31, 2026. The Company's leverage ratio was 11.65% at June 30, 2026, compared to 11.10% at March 31, 2026. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 15.51% at June 30, 2026, compared to 14.78% at March 31, 2026.
During both the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 108,601 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $2.9 million and a weighted average cost per share of $26.50.
At June 30, 2026, funding sources accessible to the Company included borrowing availability at the FHLB equal to 30.0% of total assets, or $1.4 billion, subject to eligible collateral pledged, of which the Company had the capacity to borrow an additional $879.5 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company's previously disclosed $45.0 million secured line of credit with a correspondent financial institution was converted to an unsecured facility, with a borrowing capacity of $25.0 million. In addition, a $50.0 million unsecured line of credit with an unrelated correspondent financial institution was fully reinstated. Reflecting the Company's improved earnings performance and enhanced credit risk profile following the Loan Sale Transaction during the first quarter of 2026, the Company now maintains unsecured borrowing lines of credit totaling $105.0 million with four correspondent financial institutions and continues to have access to the institutional CD market.
In addition to these funding sources, the Company had $500.6 million of unpledged available-for-sale investment securities at fair value at June 30, 2026, providing additional liquidity.
About Carter Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and other services through its subsidiary Carter Bank. The Company has $4.8 billion in assets and 63 branches in Virginia and North Carolina as of June 30, 2026. For more information or to open an account visit www.carterbank.com.
Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-tax pre-provision income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share (diluted), tangible book value, tangible shareholders' equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted loan growth, adjusted efficiency ratio, and interest and dividend income, yield on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. These non-GAAP measures should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results across periods in a meaningful manner. These measures also assist in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and performance trends and facilitate comparisons with other financial services companies.
The Company believes that presenting interest and dividend income, yield on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis improves comparability between income derived from taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
While management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information, they should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP results, as more relevant than financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as necessarily comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's financial condition or results of operations as reported under GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's GAAP financial results and all other relevant information when evaluating its performance and financial condition.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in Mr. Van Dyke's quotations and may include statements relating to the financial consequences of the Portfolio Restructuring, our financial condition, market conditions, results of operations, plans, including our strategic plan, brand strategy, and guiding principles and the anticipated results of the foregoing, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, loan pipeline and nonaccrual and nonperforming loans. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may.
These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often are beyond the Company's control. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the effects of:
market interest rates and the impacts of market interest rates on economic conditions, customer behavior, and the Company's net interest margin, net interest income, funding costs and its deposit, loan and securities portfolios;
inflation, market and monetary fluctuations;
changes in trade policies, tariffs, monetary and fiscal policies and laws of the U.S. government and the related impacts on economic conditions and financial markets, and changes in policies of the Federal Reserve, FDIC and U.S. Department of the Treasury;
changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, including potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology;
cyber-security threats, attacks or events;
rapid technological developments and changes, including emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats;
our ability to resolve our nonperforming assets and our ability to secure collateral on loans that have entered nonaccrual status due to loan maturities and failure to pay in full;
changes in the Company's liquidity and capital positions;
concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate loans, and the potential impacts of changes in market conditions on the value of real estate collateral;
increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans;
an insufficient allowance for credit losses;
the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, war and other geopolitical conflicts or public health events (such as pandemics), and of any governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on macroeconomic conditions, the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities;
regulatory supervision and oversight, including our relationship with regulators and any actions that may be initiated by our regulators;
legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and the Company and the Bank, in particular and changes impacting the rulemaking, supervision, examination and enforcement priorities of the federal banking agencies;
the outcome of pending and future litigation and/or governmental proceedings;
increasing price and product/service competition;
the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis;
managing our internal growth and acquisitions;
the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated;
the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to large bank failures and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with those failed banks may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships with;
material increases in costs and expenses;
reliance on significant customer relationships;
general economic or business conditions, including unemployment levels, supply chain disruptions, slowdowns in economic growth, government shutdowns and geopolitical instability and tensions;
significant weakening of the local economies in which we operate;
changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits;
changes in deposit flows and loan demand;
our failure to attract or retain key associates;
expansions or consolidations in the Company's branch network, including that the anticipated benefits of the Company's branch acquisitions or the Company's branch network optimization project are not fully realized in a timely manner or at all;
deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; and
turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.
Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events are expressed in or implied by a forward-looking statement may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law.
Carter Bankshares, Inc.
investorrelations@carterbank.com
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$
41,101
$
36,961
$
48,015
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
167,427
12,294
8,045
Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves
68,007
179,063
43,845
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
276,535
228,318
99,905
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value (amortized cost of $682,318 at June 30, 2026, $716,862 at March 31, 2026 and $821,906 at June 30, 2025)
640,302
662,127
755,212
Equity Securities
12,676
10,246
10,200
Loans Held-for-Sale
467
341
246
Portfolio Loans
3,734,594
3,728,461
3,747,121
Allowance for Credit Losses
(55,170
)
(52,503
)
(71,023
)
Portfolio Loans, net
3,679,424
3,675,958
3,676,098
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
69,820
70,968
72,105
Goodwill
1,193
1,193
1,193
Core Deposit Intangible
812
874
1,073
Other Real Estate Owned, net
3,356
3,443
1,657
Other Restricted Stock, at Cost
8,476
8,476
8,653
Bank Owned Life Insurance
45,704
45,247
48,365
Other Assets
63,118
92,079
109,384
Total Assets
$
4,801,883
$
4,799,270
$
4,784,091
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
655,482
$
637,933
$
635,192
Interest-Bearing Demand
866,759
871,398
805,013
Money Market
510,125
514,362
544,764
Savings
318,774
326,929
343,659
Certificates of Deposit
1,846,416
1,884,628
1,893,611
Total Deposits
4,197,556
4,235,250
4,222,239
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
-
-
113,500
Reserve for Unfunded Loan Commitments
2,220
2,774
2,737
Other Liabilities
62,961
56,344
39,980
Total Liabilities
4,262,737
4,294,368
4,378,456
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares;
Outstanding- 22,162,213 shares at June 30, 2026, 22,159,980 shares at March 31, 2026 and 22,669,834 shares at June 30, 2025
22,162
22,160
22,670
Additional Paid-in Capital
72,505
74,987
84,146
Retained Earnings
477,417
450,725
351,069
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(32,938
)
(42,970
)
(52,250
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
539,146
504,902
405,635
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,801,883
$
4,799,270
$
4,784,091
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (QTD Annualized)
2.39
%
7.13
%
0.72
%
Return on Average Assets (YTD Annualized)
4.75
%
7.13
%
0.75
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (QTD Annualized)
22.01
%
80.05
%
8.45
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (YTD Annualized)
48.08
%
80.05
%
8.85
%
Portfolio Loans to Deposit Ratio
88.97
%
88.03
%
88.75
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
1.48
%
1.41
%
1.90
%
CAPITALIZATION RATIOS
Shareholders' Equity to Assets
11.23
%
10.52
%
8.48
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.65
%
11.10
%
9.46
%
Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1
14.26
%
13.52
%
10.87
%
Risk-Based Capital - Total
15.51
%
14.78
%
12.12
%
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
INCOME STATEMENTS
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest Income
$
61,491
$
59,185
$
57,747
$
120,676
$
113,754
Interest Expense
21,541
23,251
25,388
44,792
51,257
NET INTEREST INCOME
39,950
35,934
32,359
75,884
62,497
Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses
2,010
(33,917
)
(2,330
)
(31,907
)
(4,355
)
Recovery for Unfunded Commitments
(554
)
(218
)
(335
)
(772
)
(449
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES
38,494
70,069
35,024
108,563
67,301
NONINTEREST INCOME
Gain on the Insurance Transaction
35,949
-
-
35,949
-
Gain on the Loan Sale Transaction
-
65,000
-
65,000
-
(Losses) Gains on Sales of Securities, net
(12,531
)
80
-
(12,451
)
-
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
2,491
2,128
1,765
4,619
3,639
Debit Card Interchange Fees
2,063
2,148
1,942
4,211
4,046
Insurance Commissions
164
954
714
1,118
1,058
Bank Owned Life Insurance Income
457
436
357
893
698
Other
137
228
130
365
2,368
Total Noninterest Income
28,730
70,974
4,908
99,704
11,809
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
14,051
14,915
14,082
28,966
27,739
Occupancy Expense, net
4,584
4,861
4,230
9,445
8,702
FDIC Insurance Expense
(241
)
1,510
1,436
1,269
2,866
Other Taxes
776
925
922
1,701
1,869
Advertising Expense
820
926
708
1,746
1,619
Telephone Expense
278
292
307
570
611
Professional and Legal Fees
2,053
1,546
1,921
3,599
3,151
Data Processing
2,177
1,853
1,395
4,030
2,839
Debit Card Expense
1,072
1,001
991
2,073
1,983
Other
4,416
3,183
3,312
7,599
5,967
Total Noninterest Expense
29,986
31,012
29,304
60,998
57,346
Income Before Income Taxes
37,238
110,031
10,628
147,269
21,764
Income Tax Provision
8,327
24,274
2,118
32,601
4,301
Net Income
$
28,911
$
85,757
$
8,510
$
114,668
$
17,463
Shares Outstanding, at End of Period
22,162,213
22,159,980
22,669,834
22,162,213
22,669,834
Average Shares Outstanding - Basic & Diluted
21,838,645
21,846,942
22,805,881
21,842,497
22,839,412
PER SHARE DATA
Basic Earnings Per Common Share*
$
1.31
$
3.88
$
0.37
$
5.18
$
0.76
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share*
$
1.31
$
3.88
$
0.37
$
5.18
$
0.76
Book Value
$
24.33
$
22.78
$
17.89
$
24.33
$
17.89
Tangible Book Value3
$
24.24
$
22.69
$
17.79
$
24.24
$
17.79
Market Value
$
34.01
$
23.32
$
17.34
$
34.01
$
17.34
PROFITABILITY RATIOS (GAAP)
Net Interest Margin
3.38
%
3.07
%
2.80
%
3.23
%
2.74
%
Efficiency Ratio
43.66
%
29.01
%
78.63
%
34.74
%
77.18
%
PROFITABILITY RATIOS (Non-GAAP)
Net Interest Margin (FTE)4
3.40
%
3.08
%
2.82
%
3.24
%
2.76
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)5
62.66
%
72.66
%
75.55
%
67.45
%
77.06
%
*All outstanding unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities for the earnings per share calculation. As such, these shares have been allocated to a portion of net income ($402 thousand, $1,069 thousand and $97 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively and $1,514 thousand and $190 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) and are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks
$
291,575
$
2,712
3.73
%
$
75,984
$
693
3.70
%
$
58,006
$
643
4.45
%
Tax-Free Investment Securities4
37,890
488
5.17
%
11,503
83
2.93
%
11,622
85
2.93
%
Taxable Investment Securities
671,139
5,323
3.18
%
733,785
5,582
3.09
%
818,588
6,796
3.33
%
Total Securities
709,029
5,811
3.29
%
745,288
5,665
3.08
%
830,210
6,881
3.32
%
Commercial Real Estate
2,155,650
31,936
5.94
%
2,132,911
31,687
6.03
%
1,986,702
30,522
6.16
%
Commercial & Industrial
251,682
3,769
6.01
%
224,422
3,946
7.13
%
204,287
3,404
6.68
%
Residential Mortgages
820,831
8,739
4.27
%
829,413
8,728
4.27
%
811,414
8,581
4.24
%
Other Consumer
25,246
285
4.53
%
26,526
279
4.27
%
27,883
389
5.60
%
Construction
473,565
8,348
7.07
%
466,197
8,096
7.04
%
429,511
7,358
6.87
%
Other
-
-
-
%
231,620
-
-
%
278,194
-
-
%
Total Loansa
3,726,974
53,077
5.71
%
3,911,089
52,736
5.47
%
3,737,991
50,254
5.39
%
Other Restricted Stock, at Cost
8,476
128
6.06
%
15,969
245
6.22
%
8,428
140
6.66
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
4,736,054
61,728
5.23
%
4,748,330
59,339
5.07
%
4,634,635
57,918
5.01
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
120,968
129,942
126,303
Total Assets
$
4,857,022
$
4,878,272
$
4,760,938
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing Demand
$
900,160
$
3,400
1.51
%
$
818,471
$
2,709
1.34
%
$
805,749
$
3,661
1.82
%
Money Market
511,221
2,522
1.98
%
567,093
2,975
2.13
%
536,366
3,510
2.62
%
Savings
325,283
130
0.16
%
327,138
111
0.14
%
347,863
129
0.15
%
Certificates of Deposit
1,872,499
15,350
3.29
%
1,897,557
15,760
3.37
%
1,885,486
16,759
3.57
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,609,163
21,402
2.38
%
3,610,259
21,555
2.42
%
3,575,464
24,059
2.70
%
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
-
-
-
%
160,033
1,556
3.94
%
108,753
1,186
4.37
%
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
%
-
-
-
%
-
-
-
%
Other Borrowings
10,775
139
5.17
%
10,870
140
5.22
%
10,713
143
5.35
%
Total Borrowings
10,775
139
5.17
%
170,903
1,696
4.02
%
119,466
1,329
4.46
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,619,938
21,541
2.39
%
3,781,162
23,251
2.49
%
3,694,930
25,388
2.76
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
710,174
662,638
662,168
Shareholders' Equity
526,910
434,472
403,840
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,857,022
$
4,878,272
$
4,760,938
Net Interest Income4
$
40,187
$
36,088
$
32,530
Net Interest Margin4
3.40
%
3.08
%
2.82
%
a Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks
$
184,375
$
3,405
3.72
%
$
62,670
$
1,391
4.48
%
Tax-Free Investment Securities4
24,769
571
4.65
%
11,642
169
2.93
%
Taxable Investment Securities
702,290
10,905
3.13
%
813,269
13,451
3.34
%
Total Securities
727,059
11,476
3.18
%
824,911
13,620
3.33
%
Commercial Real Estate
2,148,588
63,623
5.97
%
1,941,884
59,702
6.20
%
Commercial & Industrial
245,345
7,715
6.34
%
205,771
6,624
6.49
%
Residential Mortgages
825,567
17,467
4.27
%
811,584
17,080
4.24
%
Other Consumer
25,882
564
4.39
%
28,104
808
5.80
%
Construction
470,567
16,444
7.05
%
434,919
14,626
6.78
%
Other
102,574
-
-
%
277,279
-
-
%
Total Loansa
3,818,523
105,813
5.59
%
3,699,541
98,840
5.39
%
Other Restricted Stock, at Cost
12,202
373
6.16
%
7,469
252
6.80
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
4,742,159
121,067
5.15
%
4,594,591
114,103
5.01
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
125,430
124,048
Total Assets
$
4,867,589
$
4,718,639
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing Demand
$
859,541
$
6,109
1.43
%
$
775,490
$
7,047
1.83
%
Money Market
539,003
5,497
2.06
%
530,944
6,829
2.59
%
Savings
326,206
241
0.15
%
351,473
242
0.14
%
Certificates of Deposit
1,884,958
31,110
3.33
%
1,901,751
34,964
3.71
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,609,708
42,957
2.40
%
3,559,658
49,082
2.78
%
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
79,575
1,556
3.94
%
89,400
1,888
4.26
%
Other Borrowings
10,822
279
5.20
%
10,566
287
5.48
%
Total Borrowings
90,397
1,835
4.09
%
99,966
2,175
4.39
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,700,105
44,792
2.44
%
3,659,624
51,257
2.82
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
686,538
661,308
Shareholders' Equity
480,946
397,707
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,867,589
$
4,718,639
Net Interest Income4
$
76,275
$
62,846
Net Interest Margin4
3.24
%
2.76
%
a Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.
LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Commercial
Commercial Real Estate
$
2,143,362
$
2,127,928
$
2,000,766
Commercial and Industrial
262,432
245,455
221,880
Total Commercial Loans
2,405,794
2,373,383
2,222,646
Consumer
Residential Mortgages
814,383
815,263
814,188
Other Consumer
25,154
26,264
27,991
Total Consumer Loans
839,537
841,527
842,179
Construction
489,263
513,551
443,573
Other
-
-
238,723
Total Portfolio Loans
3,734,594
3,728,461
3,747,121
Loans Held-for-Sale
467
341
246
Total Loans
$
3,735,061
$
3,728,802
$
3,747,367
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited)
For the Periods Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Nonaccrual Loans
Commercial Real Estate
$
21,562
$
21,649
$
9,613
Commercial and Industrial
13,546
91
1,048
Residential Mortgages
1,945
1,766
4,142
Other Consumer
72
28
29
Construction
436
437
207
Other
-
-
235,542
Total Nonperforming Loans
37,561
23,971
250,581
Other Real Estate Owned
3,356
3,443
1,657
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
40,917
$
27,414
$
252,238
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
1.01
%
0.64
%
6.69
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned
1.09
%
0.73
%
6.73
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
1.48
%
1.41
%
1.90
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans
146.88
%
219.03
%
28.34
%
Net Loan (Recoveries) / Charge-offs QTD
$
(657
)
$
(14,929
)
$
165
Net Loan (Recoveries) / Charge-offs YTD
$
(15,586
)
$
(14,929
)
$
222
Net Loan (Recoveries) / Charge-offs (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans QTD
(0.07
)%
(1.55
)%
0.02
%
Net Loan (Recoveries) / Charge-offs (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans YTD
(0.82
)%
(1.55
)%
0.01
%
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(Unaudited)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Balance Beginning of Period
$
52,503
$
71,491
$
73,518
$
71,491
$
75,600
Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses
2,010
(33,917
)
(2,330
)
(31,907
)
(4,355
)
Charge-offs:
Commercial Real Estate
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial and Industrial
-
-
-
-
7
Residential Mortgages
-
-
-
-
-
Other Consumer
161
138
288
299
459
Construction
-
-
-
-
1
Other
-
-
-
-
-
Total Charge-offs
161
138
288
299
467
Recoveries:
Commercial Real Estate
248
-
-
248
-
Commercial and Industrial
-
-
2
-
5
Residential Mortgages
2
2
2
4
10
Other Consumer
57
65
119
122
229
Construction
511
-
-
511
1
Other
-
15,000
-
15,000
-
Total Recoveries
818
15,067
123
15,885
245
Total Net (Recoveries) / Charge-offs
(657
)
(14,929
)
165
(15,586
)
222
Balance End of Period
$
55,170
$
52,503
$
71,023
$
55,170
$
71,023
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
(Unaudited)
1 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net Interest Income
$
39,950
$
35,934
$
32,359
$
75,884
$
62,497
Noninterest Income
28,730
70,974
4,908
99,704
11,809
Noninterest Expense
29,986
31,012
29,304
60,998
57,346
Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)
$
38,694
$
75,896
$
7,963
$
114,590
$
16,960
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
2 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net Income
$
28,911
$
85,757
$
8,510
$
114,668
$
17,463
Less: Gain on the Insurance Transaction
(35,949
)
-
-
(35,949
)
-
Less: Gain on the Loan Sale Transaction
-
(65,000
)
-
(65,000
)
-
Specific Reserves Released from the Loan Sale Transaction
-
(18,035
)
-
(18,035
)
-
Net Recoveries from the Loan Sale Transaction
-
(15,000
)
-
(15,000
)
-
Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net
12,531
(80
)
-
12,451
-
Equity Security Unrealized Fair Value Loss (Gain)
71
45
(22
)
116
(159
)
Losses on Sales & Write-downs of Bank Premises, net
105
1
60
106
57
Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net
1,326
569
262
1,895
343
1035 Exchange fee on BOLI
-
-
252
-
527
Acquisition Costs
-
-
386
-
386
Gain on BOLI death benefit6
-
-
-
-
(1,882
)
FHLB Early Prepayment Credit
-
(130
)
-
(130
)
-
Severance Pay
-
-
40
-
40
Contingent Liability
-
-
38
-
38
Total Tax Effect
4,603
20,502
(214
)
25,105
(259
)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
11,598
$
8,629
$
9,312
$
20,227
$
16,554
Average Shares Outstanding - diluted
21,838,645
21,846,942
22,805,881
21,842,497
22,839,412
Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)
$
0.53
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
0.93
$
0.72
3 Tangible Book Value (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
539,146
$
504,902
$
405,635
$
539,146
$
405,635
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net of deferred tax liability
(2,001
)
(2,064
)
(2,263
)
(1,997
)
(2,263
)
Tangible Shareholders' Equity (Non-GAAP)
537,145
502,838
403,372
537,149
403,372
Shares Outstanding
22,162,213
22,159,980
22,669,834
22,162,213
22,669,834
Tangible Book Value (Non-GAAP)
$
24.24
$
22.69
$
17.79
$
24.24
$
17.79
4 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using 21% federal income tax rate for the 2026 and 2025 periods.
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP)
$
61,491
$
59,185
$
57,747
$
120,676
$
113,754
Tax Equivalent Adjustment4
237
154
171
391
349
Interest and Dividend Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
61,728
59,339
57,918
121,067
114,103
Average Earning Assets
$
4,736,054
$
4,748,330
$
4,634,635
4,742,159
4,594,591
Yield on Interest-earning Assets (GAAP)
5.21
%
5.05
%
5.00
%
5.13
%
4.99
%
Yield on Interest-earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
5.23
%
5.07
%
5.01
%
5.15
%
5.01
%
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
39,950
$
35,934
$
32,359
$
75,884
$
62,497
Tax Equivalent Adjustment4
237
154
171
391
349
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
40,187
36,088
32,530
76,275
62,846
Average Earning Assets
$
4,736,054
$
4,748,330
$
4,634,635
4,742,159
4,594,591
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
3.38
%
3.07
%
2.80
%
3.23
%
2.74
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
3.40
%
3.08
%
2.82
%
3.24
%
2.76
%
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
5Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Noninterest Expense
$
29,986
$
31,012
$
29,304
$
60,998
$
57,346
Less: Losses on sales & write-downs of Branch Premises, net
(105
)
(1
)
(60
)
(106
)
(57
)
Less: Losses on Sales & write-downs of OREO, net
(1,326
)
(569
)
(262
)
(1,895
)
(343
)
Less: 1035 Exchange fee on BOLI
-
-
(252
)
-
(527
)
Less: Acquisition Costs
-
-
(386
)
-
(386
)
Less: Severance Pay
-
-
(40
)
-
(40
)
Less: Contingent Liability
-
-
(38
)
-
(38
)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)
28,555
30,442
28,266
58,997
55,955
Net Interest Income
39,950
35,934
32,359
75,884
62,497
Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment4
237
154
171
391
349
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
40,187
36,088
32,530
76,275
62,846
Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net
12,531
(80
)
-
12,451
-
Less: Equity Security Unrealized Fair Value Loss (Gain)
71
45
(22
)
116
(159
)
Less: Gain on BOLI death benefit6
-
-
-
-
(1,882
)
Less: Gain on the Insurance Transaction
(35,949
)
-
-
(35,949
)
-
Less: Gain on the Loan Sale Transaction
-
(65,000
)
-
(65,000
)
-
Less: FHLB Early Prepayment Credit
-
(130
)
-
(130
)
-
Plus: Noninterest Income
28,730
70,974
4,908
99,704
11,809
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus Adjusted Noninterest Income
$
45,570
$
41,897
$
37,416
$
87,467
$
72,614
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
43.66
%
29.01
%
78.63
%
34.74
%
77.18
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
62.66
%
72.66
%
75.55
%
67.45
%
77.06
%
6The Gain on BOLI death benefit is tax-exempt.
7Loan Growth (Non-GAAP)
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
Portfolio Loans
$
3,734,594
$
3,747,121
Less: Loans Related to the Loan Sale Transaction
(238,723
)
Adjusted Loans (Non-GAAP)
$
3,508,398
Portfolio Loan Growth (GAAP)
(0.33
)%
Loan Growth (Non-GAAP)
6.45
%
SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/carter-bankshares-inc.-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-resul-1194923