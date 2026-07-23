MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / The board of directors of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank (the "Bank"), approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on July 22, 2026. Based on the closing stock price on July 22, 2026 of $32.92, the annualized dividend yield is 1.22%. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and services through its subsidiary Carter Bank. The Company has $4.8 billion in assets and 63 branches in Virginia and North Carolina as of June 30, 2026. For more information or to open an account visit www.carterbank.com.

investorrelations@carterbank.com

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/carter-bankshares-inc.-declares-quarterly-dividend-1195303