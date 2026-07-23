Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of agreement (the "MOA") with a Malaysia-based digital trust and certificate-management provider that forms part of a global digital trust ecosystem.

Under the MOA, QSE and its Malaysian partner intend to develop a Malaysia-specific version of QSE's full secure posture ("QPrime") platform. The tailored platform is intended to help Malaysia's National Critical Information Infrastructure ("NCII") organizations prepare for requirements under Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854).

Simply, QPrime is designed to help organizations understand where encryption is used, where cyber and quantum-related exposure may exist, and what steps should be prioritized as they plan their move toward post-quantum security.

The parties also intend to host the Malaysia-specific QPrime solution on Malaysian sovereign infrastructure, with data residency in Malaysia. This is important for government agencies and regulated organizations that need sensitive cybersecurity information, assessment results and compliance records to remain within the country.

Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854) has increased the focus on cybersecurity readiness for NCII organizations, which can include organizations in sectors such as government, financial services, communications, energy, healthcare, transportation and other critical services.

QSE believes the MOA strengthens its commercial positioning in Southeast Asia by moving QPrime from a general post-quantum assessment platform toward a local, compliance-focused solution built around the needs of Malaysian NCII organizations.

"This MOA is important because it is focused on a clear market need," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Malaysia's NCII organizations need practical tools to understand their cybersecurity exposure, prepare for Act 854 and plan for post-quantum risk. By working with a Malaysian digital trust provider and supporting local data residency, we believe QPrime can become a practical starting point for organizations that need to move from awareness to action."

For QSE, the MOA supports the Company's broader strategy of scaling its existing platform through regional partners. Instead of requiring customers to adopt a one-size-fits-all product, QSE is working to adapt its technology for local regulatory requirements, local data-residency needs and real customer workflows.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306176

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.