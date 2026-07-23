Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle signs tech licensing agreement with Ant Group

Sleep Cycle, a leader in AI-powered sleep technology, today announced that it has signed an SDK licensing agreement with Ant Group, one of China's most prominent technology companies and the operator of the Alipay payment platform, which connects more than one billion users to a broad range of digital services. The agreement strengthens Sleep Cycle's presence in China, one of the world's fastest-growing markets for AI applications in digital health, and expands the company's technology licensing business under its "Powered by Sleep Cycle" strategy.

Under the agreement, Ant Group will integrate Sleep Cycle's proprietary AI-based audio technology into its digital health services under a one-year pilot license, making Sleep Cycle's contactless sleep analysis technology available directly to users through the platform.

China is rapidly accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across healthcare and digital consumer health services, and Ant Group is at the forefront of this development, building AI-powered digital health services at significant scale - an environment where Sleep Cycle's technology can reach a broad audience. The partnership reflects Sleep Cycle's strategy of growing through partnerships and licensing while retaining control of its core technology.

"Ant Group is one of the world's most influential technology companies, and China is one of the fastest-growing markets for AI in digital health. Working with a partner of this scale demonstrates that our technology creates value far beyond our own app, and that our 'Powered by Sleep Cycle' strategy works across markets and platforms. We are excited to be part of the rapid transformation of digital health in Asia," says Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle.

The partnership reflects Sleep Cycle's strategy of growing through partnerships and tech licensing. The agreement strengthens the foundation for scalable, recurring revenue over time and demonstrates the global relevance of the company's licensing business. It represents another step in transforming Sleep Cycle's technology into new revenue streams and creating long-term value for shareholders. The launch of Sleep Cycle's technology and the broader rollout are expected to take place during the second half of 2026 in the Chinese market.

For more information about Sleep Cycle's partnership offering, visit:

https://sleepcycle.com/partnerships

Erik Jivmark | CEO

erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.