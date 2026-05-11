Sleep Cycle AB: The Board of Directors evaluates the offer from Altor

Snark BidCo AB[1] (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Altor Fund V (No.1) AB and Altor Fund V (No.2) AB, today announced a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ("Sleep Cycle") to sell all shares in Sleep Cycle to the Offeror at a price of SEK 24.50 in cash per share (the "Offer").

The Offer has been preceded by contacts between the Offeror and the Board during a longer period. The Offeror has also carried out a limited confirmatory due diligence review. The Board is evaluating the Offer and will announce its opinion regarding the Offer no later than two weeks before the end of the acceptance period, which is expected to commence around 28 May 2026 and expire around 22 June 2026, subject to any extensions.

Maciej Drejak has not participated and will not participate in the Board's handling of or decisions related to the Offer due to conflict of interest.

The Board has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial advisor and Mannheimer Swartling as legal advisor in connection with the Offer.

For further information, please contact:

Anne Broeng

Chairperson of the Board

investor@sleepcycle.com

+45 21 79 50 06

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

[1] Pending name change from Goldcup 39639 AB.