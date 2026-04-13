Sleep Cycle AB: Resolutions at Sleep Cycle's Annual General Meeting 2026

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) on 13 April 2026, the following was resolved.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on dividend of SEK 0.53 per share. The record date was set to 15 April 2026. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting 20 April 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2025.

Election of Board of Directors

Anne Broeng, Christian Kanstrup, Maciej Drejak and Mathias Høyer were re-elected as members of the Board. Anne Broeng was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board.

Board remuneration

The AGM resolved that Board fees shall be paid with SEK 770,000 to the Chairperson and SEK 304,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM. For work in the Audit Committee, the AGM resolved that a fee of SEK 131,000 shall be paid to the Chairperson and a fee of SEK 68,500 shall be paid to each other member of the Audit Committee. For work in the Remuneration Committee, a fee of SEK 68,500 shall be paid to the Chairperson and a fee of SEK 42,000 shall be paid to each other member of the Remuneration Committee.

Election of auditor and auditor fees

The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor of the company until the close of the AGM 2027. It was resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act, regarding the financial year 2025.

For more information, please visit https://investors.sleepcycle.com/

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958