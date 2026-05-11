Today, May 11, 2026, Snark BidCo AB, a company controlled by Altor Fund V (No.1) AB and Altor Fund V (No.2) AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (the "Company").

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Sleep Cycle AB (publ) Short name: SLEEP ISIN code: SE0015961404

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.