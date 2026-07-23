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WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 15:39
5.620,00 Euro
+0,81 % +45,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NVR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5.235,005.265,0016:11
5.205,005.270,0016:10
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
75 Leser
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NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, VA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $236.5 million, or $83.96 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 29% and 23%, respectively, when compared to 2025 second quarter net income of $333.7 million, or $108.54 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $2.33 billion, compared to $2.60 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $4.21 billion, a 16% decrease from $5.00 billion reported for the same period of 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $434.8 million, a decrease of 31% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $633.3 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $151.38, a decrease of 26% from $203.20 per diluted share for the same period of 2025.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 9% to 5,885 units, when compared to 5,379 units in the second quarter of 2025. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2026 was $437,100, a decrease of 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2026 was 15% compared to 17% in the second quarter of 2025. Settlements in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 8% to 5,058 units, compared to 5,475 units in the second quarter of 2025. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2026 was $450,700, a decrease of 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2026 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 10,998 units and increased on a dollar basis by 5% to $4.99 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2025.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 11% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 19.2%, from 21.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges and weak consumer sentiment, and by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $21.7 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $293.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 30% when compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $1.35 billion, a decrease of 13% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $25.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 14% when compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, and projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,279,771


$ 2,548,267


$ 4,114,650


$ 4,898,712

Other income


12,095


25,088


40,144


51,800

Cost of sales


(1,841,217)


(1,999,983)


(3,315,756)


(3,835,358)

Selling, general and administrative


(150,721)


(149,170)


(307,692)


(314,287)

Interest expense


(6,698)


(6,685)


(13,552)


(13,866)

Homebuilding income


293,230


417,517


517,794


787,001










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


46,585


50,547


92,769


103,134

Interest income


3,983


4,493


7,612


8,299

Other income


1,292


1,301


2,069


2,394

General and administrative


(26,153)


(26,425)


(49,280)


(51,118)

Interest expense


(296)


(300)


(629)


(573)

Mortgage banking income


25,411


29,616


52,541


62,136










Income before taxes


318,641


447,133


570,335


849,137

Income tax expense


(82,183)


(113,396)


(135,518)


(215,824)










Net income


$ 236,458


$ 333,737


$ 434,817


$ 633,313










Basic earnings per share


$ 87.65


$ 114.52


$ 158.75


$ 214.78










Diluted earnings per share


$ 83.96


$ 108.54


$ 151.38


$ 203.20










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,698


2,914


2,739


2,949










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


2,816


3,075


2,872


3,117



NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,093,736


$ 1,883,844

Restricted cash


44,562


34,348

Receivables


49,642


32,742

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,877,430


1,410,695

Unsold lots and housing units


307,698


252,029

Land under development


21,067


39,312

Building materials and other


29,094


21,524



2,235,289


1,723,560






Contract land deposits, net


927,380


851,458

Property, plant and equipment, net


99,248


103,770

Operating lease right-of-use assets


110,893


110,535

Other assets


348,163


349,306



4,908,913


5,089,563

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


50,938


32,642

Restricted cash


8,023


6,047

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


396,678


571,596

Property and equipment, net


7,723


7,727

Operating lease right-of-use assets


22,538


23,953

Other assets


75,807


125,402



561,707


767,367

Total assets


$ 5,470,620


$ 5,856,930



NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 375,478


$ 259,244

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


311,697


376,976

Customer deposits


294,698


249,210

Operating lease liabilities


117,947


117,589

Senior notes


908,162


909,160



2,007,982


1,912,179

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


46,849


53,738

Operating lease liabilities


24,593


26,144



71,442


79,882

Total liabilities


2,079,424


1,992,061






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,223,670


3,155,367

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


16,821,586


16,386,769

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,877,177 and 17,755,943 shares as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively


(16,654,266)


(15,677,473)

Total shareholders' equity


3,391,196


3,864,869

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,470,620


$ 5,856,930



NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,081


$ 499.2


1,930


$ 531.3


3,998


$ 499.2


3,796


$ 523.0

North East (2)


390


$ 639.4


424


$ 655.3


859


$ 624.4


801


$ 674.0

Mid East (3)


1,186


$ 419.2


1,072


$ 424.2


2,369


$ 422.2


2,170


$ 422.0

South East (4)


2,228


$ 353.3


1,953


$ 361.7


4,397


$ 356.0


3,957


$ 359.0

Total


5,885


$ 437.1


5,379


$ 458.1


11,623


$ 438.6


10,724


$ 453.3





































Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,721


$ 511.1


2,101


$ 537.2


3,139


$ 515.3


4,151


$ 532.6

North East (2)


452


$ 621.1


474


$ 651.7


818


$ 637.2


945


$ 632.5

Mid East (3)


1,056


$ 429.4


1,082


$ 415.8


1,778


$ 429.6


2,095


$ 411.6

South East (4)


1,829


$ 364.1


1,818


$ 363.3


3,338


$ 363.0


3,417


$ 359.2

Total


5,058


$ 450.7


5,475


$ 465.4


9,073


$ 453.5


10,608


$ 461.8





As of June 30,




2026


2025




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


4,019


$ 509.2


3,713


$ 532.6


North East (2)


1,014


$ 632.9


911


$ 698.4


Mid East (3)


2,224


$ 426.2


2,120


$ 426.8


South East (4)


3,741


$ 362.5


3,325


$ 371.6


Total


10,998


$ 453.9


10,069


$ 472.1




NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


133


120


129


120

North East (2)


28


26


29


25

Mid East (3)


95


94


97


93

South East (4)


186


186


182


175

Total


442


426


437


413





















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


14.9 %


16.5 %


14.4 %


16.0 %

Lots controlled at end of period






184,400


171,400










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,354,713


$ 1,555,280


$ 2,407,697


$ 2,988,201

Capture rate


85 %


87 %


84 %


87 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






2,678,153


2,883,215

Number of shares repurchased


54,716


65,834


144,896


142,954

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 357,777


$ 471,413


$ 989,733


$ 1,054,807



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky


SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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