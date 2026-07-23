NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, VA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $236.5 million, or $83.96 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 29% and 23%, respectively, when compared to 2025 second quarter net income of $333.7 million, or $108.54 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $2.33 billion, compared to $2.60 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, consolidated revenues were $4.21 billion, a 16% decrease from $5.00 billion reported for the same period of 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $434.8 million, a decrease of 31% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $633.3 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $151.38, a decrease of 26% from $203.20 per diluted share for the same period of 2025.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 9% to 5,885 units, when compared to 5,379 units in the second quarter of 2025. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2026 was $437,100, a decrease of 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2026 was 15% compared to 17% in the second quarter of 2025. Settlements in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 8% to 5,058 units, compared to 5,475 units in the second quarter of 2025. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2026 was $450,700, a decrease of 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2026 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 10,998 units and increased on a dollar basis by 5% to $4.99 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2025.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 11% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 19.2%, from 21.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges and weak consumer sentiment, and by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $21.7 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $293.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 30% when compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $1.35 billion, a decrease of 13% when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $25.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 14% when compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, and projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,279,771

$ 2,548,267

$ 4,114,650

$ 4,898,712 Other income

12,095

25,088

40,144

51,800 Cost of sales

(1,841,217)

(1,999,983)

(3,315,756)

(3,835,358) Selling, general and administrative

(150,721)

(149,170)

(307,692)

(314,287) Interest expense

(6,698)

(6,685)

(13,552)

(13,866) Homebuilding income

293,230

417,517

517,794

787,001

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

46,585

50,547

92,769

103,134 Interest income

3,983

4,493

7,612

8,299 Other income

1,292

1,301

2,069

2,394 General and administrative

(26,153)

(26,425)

(49,280)

(51,118) Interest expense

(296)

(300)

(629)

(573) Mortgage banking income

25,411

29,616

52,541

62,136

















Income before taxes

318,641

447,133

570,335

849,137 Income tax expense

(82,183)

(113,396)

(135,518)

(215,824)

















Net income

$ 236,458

$ 333,737

$ 434,817

$ 633,313

















Basic earnings per share

$ 87.65

$ 114.52

$ 158.75

$ 214.78

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 83.96

$ 108.54

$ 151.38

$ 203.20

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,698

2,914

2,739

2,949

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,816

3,075

2,872

3,117





NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,093,736

$ 1,883,844 Restricted cash

44,562

34,348 Receivables

49,642

32,742 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,877,430

1,410,695 Unsold lots and housing units

307,698

252,029 Land under development

21,067

39,312 Building materials and other

29,094

21,524



2,235,289

1,723,560









Contract land deposits, net

927,380

851,458 Property, plant and equipment, net

99,248

103,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets

110,893

110,535 Other assets

348,163

349,306



4,908,913

5,089,563 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

50,938

32,642 Restricted cash

8,023

6,047 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

396,678

571,596 Property and equipment, net

7,723

7,727 Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,538

23,953 Other assets

75,807

125,402



561,707

767,367 Total assets

$ 5,470,620

$ 5,856,930





NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 375,478

$ 259,244 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

311,697

376,976 Customer deposits

294,698

249,210 Operating lease liabilities

117,947

117,589 Senior notes

908,162

909,160



2,007,982

1,912,179 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

46,849

53,738 Operating lease liabilities

24,593

26,144



71,442

79,882 Total liabilities

2,079,424

1,992,061









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,223,670

3,155,367 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

16,821,586

16,386,769 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,877,177 and 17,755,943 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(16,654,266)

(15,677,473) Total shareholders' equity

3,391,196

3,864,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,470,620

$ 5,856,930





NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

2,081

$ 499.2

1,930

$ 531.3

3,998

$ 499.2

3,796

$ 523.0 North East (2)

390

$ 639.4

424

$ 655.3

859

$ 624.4

801

$ 674.0 Mid East (3)

1,186

$ 419.2

1,072

$ 424.2

2,369

$ 422.2

2,170

$ 422.0 South East (4)

2,228

$ 353.3

1,953

$ 361.7

4,397

$ 356.0

3,957

$ 359.0 Total

5,885

$ 437.1

5,379

$ 458.1

11,623

$ 438.6

10,724

$ 453.3







































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

1,721

$ 511.1

2,101

$ 537.2

3,139

$ 515.3

4,151

$ 532.6 North East (2)

452

$ 621.1

474

$ 651.7

818

$ 637.2

945

$ 632.5 Mid East (3)

1,056

$ 429.4

1,082

$ 415.8

1,778

$ 429.6

2,095

$ 411.6 South East (4)

1,829

$ 364.1

1,818

$ 363.3

3,338

$ 363.0

3,417

$ 359.2 Total

5,058

$ 450.7

5,475

$ 465.4

9,073

$ 453.5

10,608

$ 461.8









As of June 30,





2026

2025





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,019

$ 509.2

3,713

$ 532.6

North East (2)

1,014

$ 632.9

911

$ 698.4

Mid East (3)

2,224

$ 426.2

2,120

$ 426.8

South East (4)

3,741

$ 362.5

3,325

$ 371.6

Total

10,998

$ 453.9

10,069

$ 472.1







NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

133

120

129

120 North East (2)

28

26

29

25 Mid East (3)

95

94

97

93 South East (4)

186

186

182

175 Total

442

426

437

413







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

14.9 %

16.5 %

14.4 %

16.0 % Lots controlled at end of period









184,400

171,400

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,354,713

$ 1,555,280

$ 2,407,697

$ 2,988,201 Capture rate

85 %

87 %

84 %

87 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,678,153

2,883,215 Number of shares repurchased

54,716

65,834

144,896

142,954 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 357,777

$ 471,413

$ 989,733

$ 1,054,807





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky



SOURCE NVR, INC.