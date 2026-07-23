

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $236.458 million, or $83.96 per share. This compares with $333.737 million, or $108.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $2.279 billion from $2.548 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $236.458 Mln. vs. $333.737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $83.96 vs. $108.54 last year. -Revenue: $2.279 Bln vs. $2.548 Bln last year.



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