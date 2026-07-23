DJ VAZIVA SA: H1 2026: VAZIVA STRENGTHENS THE FOUNDATIONS OF ITS FUTURE GROWTH

VAZIVA SA VAZIVA SA: H1 2026: VAZIVA STRENGTHENS THE FOUNDATIONS OF ITS FUTURE GROWTH 23-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H1 2026: VAZIVA STRENGTHENS THE FOUNDATIONS OF ITS FUTURE GROWTH Half-year revenue of EUR36.4 million Second-half roll-out of an integrated ecosystem dedicated to employee benefits In EURm 30.06.26 30.06.25 Change Unaudited figures REVENUE 36,4 35,5 +2,5 %

Paris, 22 July 2026, 5:45 p.m. - VAZIVA (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the digitalisation of employee benefits, reports revenue of EUR36.4 million for the first half of 2026, up 2.5%. This measured progression is explained in particular by an accounting method adjustment made at the period close (cut-off): the rules and conditions for revenue recognition have been strengthened in order to improve the readability of the company's economic performance, in a logic of greater financial rigour and transparency.

A first half serving a new phase of development

After several years of strong growth, the company is devoting this financial year to strengthening its organisation, accelerating its technology investments and enriching its offering, with the aim of preparing a new phase of development expected from 2027 onwards.

The strength of the client relationship, illustrated by a 98% retention rate as at 30 June 2026, reinforces the recurring nature of the model. Contract renewals and the development of multi-year commitments, concluded over a four-year term, reflect clients' lasting confidence. This high retention rate, the result of the sales teams' daily commitment to their clients, provides a solid base from which to approach the company's next stages of development.

The breakdown of allocations for H1 2026 was as follows: Holidays (43.5%), Gifts (45.8%), Culture, education and other (10.7%).

At the same time, VAZIVA is strengthening its teams as well as its technological, commercial and marketing capabilities in order to support the roll-out of its upcoming offerings and to durably broaden its growth potential.

Favourable outlook

The 2026 financial year marks a new stage in VAZIVA's change of scale.

The Group intends to accelerate its investments and continue enriching its ecosystem dedicated to employee benefits, through a service offering built around a multi-wallet architecture combined with a Mastercard payment card. This architecture makes it possible to centralise the management of social allocations and special payment instruments within a single digital experience.

Driven by the innovation, technologies and artificial-intelligence capabilities developed by VAZIVA, this platform optimises the steering of flows, secures usage in real time and simplifies management, for both companies and Works Councils (CSE). Employees, for their part, benefit from a seamless, immediate and fully digital payment experience.

With this 360° solution, VAZIVA aims to become the benchmark partner for its clients and the essential solution for HR benefits, for employees as well as for the entire value chain: gift, culture and holiday allocations, meal vouchers, leisure, mobility, leisure ticketing, payment and loyalty programme.

Meal vouchers, Rewards and the Leisure offering: three new growth drivers

The roll-out of the meal voucher offering (Titres-Restaurant) is one of VAZIVA's main development levers. Its accreditation as a new issuer with the French National Meal Voucher Commission (CNTR) gives the company access to a major and recurring market, complementary to its historical activities.

The fintech is also preparing to launch its Rewards loyalty programme. This is designed to increase cardholder engagement, deepen the understanding of usage patterns and support the development of personalised services and additional sales.

In parallel, the company is launching a 360° leisure offering, conceived as a complete ecosystem bringing together, within a single platform, the main tools required to manage and distribute social and cultural activities. This offering will combine management software, accounting solutions and integrated ticketing, enabling Works Councils (CSE) to manage their budgets, subsidies and services more easily, while giving employees seamless access to a wide range of leisure activities.

The progressive integration of these new features will make the VAZIVA ecosystem a day-to-day platform for the management, payment and enhancement of employee benefits.

"VAZIVA fully embraces its ambition to become the 360° player in employee benefits. After several years of strong growth, VAZIVA is dedicating 2026 to building its next stage of development: establishing an integrated ecosystem within its market, designed for our clients as much as for the one million users of our card who place their trust in us. By integrating meal vouchers, a complete leisure offering and our future loyalty programme into our multi-allocation card, in 2026 we are laying the foundations for a new growth momentum from 2027 onwards." - Marina Germain, CEO of VAZIVA

Next publication: H1 2026 results - Tuesday 6 October 2026

About VAZIVA

Vaziva is the new-generation issuer of employee benefits (holidays, gifts, meals) on the first intelligent multi-allocation Mastercard payment card, managed for Works Councils (CSE), Human Resources (HR) departments, companies and public bodies. This card can be used on the Mastercard international network. The Vaziva Mastercard card incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) that organises the management of social allocations according to employees' spending. VAZIVA is PEA-PME eligible.

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Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn CONTACTS VAZIVA Christophe KOURDOULY @ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com CapValue Gilles BROQUELET @ gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: VAZIVA - PR S1 2026 - 22.07.2026

=------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VAZIVA SA 31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 75015 Paris France Phone: 0672941282 E-mail: contact@vazivacard.com Internet: www.vazivagroup.com ISIN: FR0014007T10 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2370686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370686 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)