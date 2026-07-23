Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) (the "Company" or "Avidbank Holdings"), the holding company for Avidbank, a California state-chartered bank (the "Bank"), announced net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $7.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $5.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Results for the second quarter included a $2.6 million expense relating to the settlement of outstanding litigation and income of approximately $1.3 million on death benefit proceeds from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"). Excluding these items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) totaled $8.2 million, or $0.76 per adjusted diluted share (1) for the second quarter of 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
Period-end loans, net of deferred fees, increased $51.3 million, or 9% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and $312.4 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2025.
Average deposits increased $59.2 million, or 11% annualized, from the first quarter of 2026 and $238.1 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2025. Period-end deposits increased $122.6 million, or 22% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and $319.2 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2025.
Return on average assets was 1.20% compared to 1.46% in the first quarter of 2026 and 1.00% in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the litigation settlement and the income on BOLI proceeds, adjusted return on average assets (1) was 1.28% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.46% in the prior quarter.
Net interest margin declined to 4.26% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.38% in the first quarter of 2026 and increased compared to 3.60% in the second quarter of 2025.
Book value per share was $26.97 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.64 from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.17 from June 30, 2025.
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.65% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 0.75% at March 31, 2026 and increased compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2025.
Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.35% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.52% in the first quarter of 2026.
Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter of growth in loans and deposits. In regard to our income statement, our results included two non-recurring items - a charge to settle a previously disclosed litigation matter and income on a payment from bank-owned life insurance. If we exclude those items, our adjusted results reflect the continued strength of our core operating performance and the earning power of our franchise. Although criticized and classified loans increased, we are not seeing any systemic or broad-based deterioration across the portfolio. As I have often said, we never take credit for granted and believe we are focused on the appropriate areas."
Mordell concluded, "We also continued to invest in our franchise, adding several experienced bankers as well as launching our new SBA Lending division, which expands our commercial banking platform and deepens the relationship-driven service that defines Avidbank. With a growing, diversified balance sheet and strong capital, we remain focused on disciplined growth and building long-term value for our shareholders."
Results of Operations
Net interest income totaled $26.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $181 thousand, or 3% annualized, from the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $6.4 million, or 31%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances, partially offset by a lower FHLB dividend and higher deposit costs. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2025 was driven by higher average loan balances, higher yields on securities and lower average short-term borrowings. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $13.5 million, or 34%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Net interest margin was 4.26% in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2026, and a 66 basis point increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher cost of deposits and a lower FHLB dividend. The first quarter of 2026 included a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand. During the second quarter of 2026, the FHLB lowered the rate paid on dividends to 4.75% for banks with no outstanding borrowings.
The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher yields on securities, lower cost of deposits and lower rates and balances on short-term borrowings. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest margin was 4.32%, an increase of 76 basis points from 3.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2026 was 6.67%, relatively flat compared to the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 34 basis points from the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by reductions in the Prime rate. The yield on securities increased in the second quarter of 2026 to 4.68% compared to 4.64% in the first quarter of 2026 due to securities purchases and increased from 2.34% in the second quarter of 2025 due to the balance sheet restructuring in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, loan yields decreased 31 basis points while the yield on securities increased 229 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year.
The yield on interest-earning assets increased 8 basis points during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and increased 5 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by an increase in average loan balances and average interest-earning deposits as well as higher average balances of debt securities, offset by a lower FHLB dividend. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher average loan balances, higher average interest-earning deposits and higher yields on our debt securities portfolio following the balance sheet restructuring. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 11 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2026 was 3.06%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 48 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2026 was 2.29%, an increase of 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 49 basis points from the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the reduction in the Federal Funds rate. Overall funding costs increased 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and decreased 55 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.02%, a decrease of 51 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. The cost of deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was down 50 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, while overall funding costs declined 59 basis points for the same period compared to the prior year.
The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $925 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The provision was higher in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a $1.9 million partial charge-off of one non-performing construction loan and was higher compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to higher loan balances and the aforementioned charge-off in the second quarter of 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses totaled $4.2 million compared to $925 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.5 million in both the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025. The increase during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by income of approximately $1.3 million on the death benefit proceeds of BOLI policies. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income totaled $4.5 million compared to $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Non-interest expense totaled $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense was due to the $2.6 million settlement of outstanding litigation, partially offset by a decrease in credit-related legal and professional fees during the second quarter of 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense totaled $30.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 20%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Salaries and employee benefits were unchanged at $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2026, as higher salary expense was offset by lower bonus accruals and higher capitalized loan origination costs. There were 162 full-time equivalent employees on June 30, 2026, compared to 154 on March 31, 2026, and 149 on June 30, 2025.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 27.0% compared to 27.5% in the first quarter of 2026 and 30.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the recognition of approximately $1.3 million in tax-exempt BOLI proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the effective tax rate was 27.2% compared to 29.7% for the same period of the prior year due to state tax impacts from changes in California law requiring financial institutions to apportion business income using a single sales factor for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. As a result, the second quarter of 2025 included $153 thousand in additional tax expense related to the write-down of deferred tax assets. In addition, the first quarter of 2026 included approximately $514 thousand in discrete tax benefits related to the vesting of equity awards.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $2.66 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2026, and $2.39 billion as of June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $159.9 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $149.0 million on March 31, 2026, and $129.9 million on June 30, 2025.
Loans, net of deferred fees, on June 30, 2026, totaled $2.22 billion, an increase of $51.3 million, or 9% annualized, from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $312.4 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2025. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2026 included increases of $70.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $33.2 million in owner-occupied real estate loans, and $12.7 million in multi-family loans, partially offset by decreases of $36.1 million in construction and land loans and $18.7 million in non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.5 million on June 30, 2026, an increase of $563 thousand from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.9 million compared to June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.09% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.07% on March 31, 2026 and 1.15% as of June 30, 2025. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.65% at June 30, 2026, down 10 basis points compared to March 31, 2026 and up 58 basis points from June 30, 2025. The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the partial charge-off of one construction loan totaling $1.9 million.
The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $232.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $210.6 million at March 31, 2026, and $292.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $2.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.8 million at March 31, 2026 and $63.4 million as of June 30, 2025.
Deposits were $2.32 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of $122.6 million, or 22% annualized, from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $319.2 million, or 16% from June 30, 2025. The change in deposits during the second quarter of 2026 included a $79.1 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, an increase of $27.0 million in non-reciprocal brokered deposits and an increase of $19.3 million in money market and savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $8.6 million in non-interest-bearing checking deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2026 were $2.21 billion, an increase of $59.2 million from the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $238.1 million from the second quarter of 2025. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $18.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2026 and $127.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2025.
Short-term borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2026 were $0.0, compared to $55.0 million at March 31, 2026, and $145.0 million at June 30, 2025.
Book value per share was $26.97 on June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.64 compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.17 compared to June 30, 2025. Total shareholders' equity was $296.2 million on June 30, 2026, an increase of $7.7 million compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $91.8 million from June 30, 2025, due to new shares issued as part of the IPO in 2025. No shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 25,000 shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2026.
Other Information
The Company will host a conference call on July 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) to discuss the earnings results for the second quarter of 2026. Investors may call in by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US and +1(585) 542-9983 for all other locations (Conference ID: 599 992 664). Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/599992664.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Company's website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 24, 2026, through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The recording will be available for one year from the day of posting. Information which may be discussed on the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation available on the Company's website and furnished with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.
(1) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
About Avidbank Holdings
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). This press release also includes non-GAAP financial information, which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations.
However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for the non-GAAP financial measures we disclose but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. For a description of the non-GAAP financial information included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed financial condition, results of operations, including descriptions of our business plans, strategy and expectations, capital and financing needs and liquidity and regulatory and competitive outlook. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the forward-looking information and statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area (which we define as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma) and California; economic conditions affecting the venture capital and private equity industries, including any decline in overall portfolio company investment, merger and acquisition activity and other liquidity events affecting venture and private equity fund and their portfolio companies; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; the effects of a prolonged government shutdown; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, geopolitical events, and acts of war or terrorism; the effects of natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees, including their client and community relationships; our ability to successfully manage any chief executive officer transition; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any strategic transactions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual strategic transaction; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; our use of the net proceeds from our recent completed public offering; and our success at managing any of the risks involved in the foregoing items. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" therein and available at the SEC's Internet site www.sec.gov. The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.
Contact:
Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income / (loss)
$
7,647
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
16,668
$
11,233
Net income - adjusted (2)
8,197
9,021
6,949
6,707
5,797
17,218
11,233
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
0.72
$
0.85
$
0.66
$
(4.12
)
$
0.77
$
1.57
$
1.50
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
0.71
0.84
0.65
(4.12
)
0.75
1.55
1.46
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (2)
0.76
0.84
0.65
0.72
0.75
1.60
1.46
Book value per share
26.97
26.33
25.66
25.00
25.80
26.97
25.80
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets (1)
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.12
%
(6.35
)%
1.00
%
1.33
%
0.98
%
Return on average assets - adjusted (1)(2)
1.28
%
1.46
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.00
%
1.37
%
0.98
%
Return on average equity (1)
10.40
%
12.74
%
9.90
%
(63.19
)%
11.59
%
11.55
%
11.54
%
Return on average equity - adjusted (1) (2)
11.15
%
12.74
%
9.90
%
11.23
%
11.59
%
11.93
%
11.54
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.26
%
4.38
%
4.13
%
3.90
%
3.60
%
4.32
%
3.56
%
Efficiency ratio
55.41
%
50.35
%
51.72
%
(35.28
)%
57.77
%
52.96
%
60.10
%
Efficiency ratio - adjusted (2)
48.73
%
50.35
%
51.72
%
55.72
%
57.77
%
49.54
%
60.10
%
Average loans to average deposits
99.32
%
99.98
%
94.78
%
94.14
%
95.69
%
99.64
%
97.08
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
11.50
%
11.39
%
11.23
%
11.14
%
10.53
%
11.50
%
10.53
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (3)
11.35
%
11.39
%
11.05
%
11.68
%
11.02
%
11.35
%
11.02
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3)
11.35
%
11.39
%
11.05
%
11.68
%
11.02
%
11.35
%
11.02
%
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
12.79
%
12.85
%
12.57
%
13.48
%
12.76
%
12.79
%
12.76
%
Common equity ratio
11.13
%
11.18
%
10.93
%
11.56
%
8.55
%
11.13
%
8.55
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
10,982,764
10,955,167
10,947,967
10,925,102
7,923,946
10,982,764
7,923,946
Average common shares outstanding - basic
10,607,949
10,600,902
10,579,753
9,168,707
7,534,264
10,604,445
7,511,285
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,776,924
10,773,884
10,754,488
9,168,707
7,686,385
10,775,066
7,684,976
Average common shares outstanding - diluted - adjusted (2)
10,776,924
10,773,884
10,754,488
9,353,444
7,686,385
10,775,066
7,684,976
ASSET QUALITY
Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments to total loans
1.09
%
1.07
%
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.15
%
1.09
%
1.15
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.54
%
0.63
%
0.95
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.54
%
0.06
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.65
%
0.75
%
1.14
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.65
%
0.07
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.35
%
0.52
%
0.30
%
(0.01
)%
0.00
%
0.43
%
(0.01
)%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
2,195,164
$
2,150,688
$
2,024,325
$
1,924,537
$
1,887,263
$
2,173,049
$
1,873,068
Debt securities available-for-sale
219,942
216,507
196,462
181,154
293,640
218,234
295,024
Total assets
2,565,538
2,504,616
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,535,245
2,306,188
Deposits
2,210,267
2,151,059
2,135,876
2,044,228
1,972,215
2,180,827
1,929,342
Shareholders' equity
294,826
287,191
278,382
236,903
200,608
291,030
196,273
PERIOD-END BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
2,224,119
$
2,172,846
$
2,148,439
$
1,958,585
$
1,911,718
$
2,224,119
$
1,911,718
Debt securities available-for-sale
232,196
210,583
218,160
173,588
292,808
232,196
292,808
Total assets
2,660,440
2,579,554
2,569,643
2,362,454
2,392,129
2,660,440
2,392,129
Deposits
2,321,948
2,199,319
2,186,073
2,049,158
2,002,781
2,321,948
2,002,781
Shareholders' equity
296,185
288,438
280,979
273,113
204,419
296,185
204,419
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
(2) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
(3) Ratios presented are for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. and are estimated for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
13,897
$
10,569
$
7,942
$
12,006
$
2,800
Due from Federal Reserve Bank and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
146,012
138,473
146,627
165,313
127,123
Total cash and cash equivalents
159,909
149,042
154,569
177,319
129,923
Debt securities available-for-sale
232,196
210,583
218,160
173,588
292,808
Loans, net of deferred fees
2,224,119
2,172,846
2,148,439
1,958,585
1,911,718
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(21,501
)
(20,938
)
(22,261
)
(21,025
)
(19,624
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
2,202,618
2,151,908
2,126,178
1,937,560
1,892,094
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies
11,443
13,151
13,045
12,953
12,857
Premises and equipment, net
1,151
1,340
1,526
1,739
1,927
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
53,123
53,530
56,165
59,295
62,520
Total assets
$
2,660,440
$
2,579,554
$
2,569,643
$
2,362,454
$
2,392,129
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
568,509
$
577,101
$
556,972
$
471,770
$
443,540
Interest-bearing checking
1,115,263
1,036,178
1,069,272
1,069,344
1,087,621
Money market and savings
538,399
519,059
532,149
465,198
399,849
Time
34,311
28,521
27,680
42,846
46,770
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
65,466
38,460
-
-
25,001
Total deposits
2,321,948
2,199,319
2,186,073
2,049,158
2,002,781
Short-term borrowings
-
55,000
60,000
-
145,000
Subordinated debentures, net
22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
20,307
14,797
20,591
18,183
17,929
Total liabilities
2,364,255
2,291,116
2,288,664
2,089,341
2,187,710
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
170,284
169,474
169,990
169,342
107,608
Retained earnings
127,818
120,171
111,150
104,201
141,936
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(1,917
)
(1,207
)
(161
)
(430
)
(45,125
)
Total shareholders' equity
296,185
288,438
280,979
273,113
204,419
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,660,440
$
2,579,554
$
2,569,643
$
2,362,454
$
2,392,129
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30 2025 and June 30, 2025, an additional $513.0 million, $447.6 million, $475.4 million, $522.5 million and $495.4 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Six
For the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
Interest and fees on loans
$
36,484
$
35,429
34,093
$
33,880
$
32,967
$
71,913
$
64,852
Interest on debt securities
2,559
2,467
2,274
1,157
1,703
5,025
3,452
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends
20
426
185
184
181
446
366
Other interest income
864
716
1,775
2,033
793
1,581
1,499
Total interest income
39,927
39,038
38,327
37,254
35,644
78,965
70,169
Interest on deposits
12,640
11,899
12,887
13,776
13,669
24,539
26,496
Interest on short-term borrowings
196
240
6
385
1,242
436
3,153
Interest on subordinated debentures
410
399
421
443
443
809
878
Total interest expense
13,246
12,538
13,314
14,604
15,354
25,784
30,527
Net interest income
26,681
26,500
25,013
22,650
20,290
53,181
39,642
Provision for credit losses
2,789
1,445
2,838
1,355
925
4,234
925
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,892
25,055
22,175
21,295
19,365
48,947
38,717
Service charges and fees
851
821
797
779
840
1,672
1,602
Foreign exchange income
340
363
254
267
196
703
416
Bank-owned life insurance income (1)
1,497
106
93
96
93
1,603
183
Credit card income
113
101
60
57
150
214
197
Warrant and success fee income
64
3
375
-
273
67
273
Other investment income
79
(22
)
146
315
(23
)
57
24
Net loss on sale of debt securities
-
-
-
(62,391
)
-
-
-
Other income
106
95
42
25
9
201
14
Total non-interest income
3,050
1,467
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
4,517
2,709
Salaries and employee benefits
9,563
9,555
9,574
9,766
8,978
19,117
18,075
Legal and professional fees
897
1,188
890
591
715
2,086
1,226
Data processing
787
799
770
792
759
1,586
1,374
Occupancy and equipment
777
790
730
723
759
1,567
1,755
Regulatory assessments
515
566
521
445
420
1,082
964
Other operating expenses
3,934
1,184
1,366
1,162
978
5,118
2,057
Total non-interest expense
16,473
14,082
13,851
13,479
12,609
30,556
25,451
Income / (loss) before income taxes
10,469
12,440
10,091
(53,036
)
8,294
22,908
15,975
Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
2,822
3,419
3,142
(15,301
)
2,497
6,240
4,742
Net income / (loss)
$
7,647
$
9,021
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
16,668
$
11,233
Basic earnings / (loss) per common share
$
0.72
$
0.85
0.66
$
(4.12
)
$
0.77
$
1.57
$
1.50
Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share
0.71
0.84
0.65
(4.12
)
0.75
1.55
1.46
Weighted average shares - basic
10,607,949
10,600,902
10,579,753
9,168,707
7,534,264
10,604,445
7,511,285
Weighted average shares - diluted
10,776,924
10,773,884
10,754,488
9,168,707
7,686,385
10,775,066
7,684,976
(1) Includes $1.3 million in income related to BOLI death benefits for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
(In thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rates (6)
Balance
Expense
Rates (6)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
2,195,164
$
36,484
6.67
%
$
2,150,688
$
35,429
6.68
%
Interest-earning deposits
91,304
864
3.80
%
78,859
716
3.68
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
217,311
2,529
4.67
%
213,820
2,437
4.62
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,631
38
5.79
%
2,687
38
5.74
%
Total debt securities
219,942
2,567
4.68
%
216,507
2,475
4.64
%
FHLB stock (5)
8,409
20
0.95
%
8,409
426
20.55
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,514,819
39,935
6.37
%
2,454,463
39,046
6.45
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
16,004
13,058
All other assets (3)
34,715
37,095
Total assets
$
2,565,538
$
2,504,616
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,055,578
$
8,368
3.18
%
$
1,067,528
$
8,260
3.14
%
Money market and savings
509,766
3,427
2.70
%
517,342
3,389
2.66
%
Time deposits
35,454
285
3.22
%
27,589
207
3.04
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
56,810
560
3.95
%
4,567
43
3.82
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,657,608
12,640
3.06
%
1,617,026
11,899
2.98
%
Short-term borrowings
20,703
196
3.80
%
25,500
240
3.82
%
Subordinated debentures, net
22,000
410
7.48
%
21,997
399
7.36
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,700,311
13,246
3.12
%
1,664,523
12,538
3.05
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
552,659
534,033
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
17,742
18,869
Shareholders' equity
294,826
287,191
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,565,538
$
2,504,616
Net interest spread
3.25
%
3.40
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
26,689
4.26
%
$
26,508
4.38
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
4.26
%
4.38
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,210,267
$
12,640
2.29
%
$
2,151,059
$
11,899
2.24
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred fees / (costs) of $260 thousand and $252 thousand, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.5 million and $21.9 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Includes a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
(6) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
(In thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
2,195,164
$
36,484
6.67
%
$
1,887,263
$
32,967
7.01
%
Interest-earning deposits
91,304
864
3.80
%
73,552
793
4.32
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
217,311
2,529
4.67
%
291,074
1,672
2.30
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,631
38
5.79
%
2,566
39
6.10
%
Total debt securities
219,942
2,567
4.68
%
293,640
1,711
2.34
%
FHLB stock
8,409
20
0.95
%
8,409
181
8.63
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,514,819
39,935
6.37
%
2,262,864
35,652
6.32
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
16,004
10,120
All other assets (3)
34,715
49,280
Total assets
$
2,565,538
$
2,322,264
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,055,578
$
8,368
3.18
%
$
1,038,372
$
9,483
3.66
%
Money market and savings
509,766
3,427
2.70
%
398,438
3,094
3.11
%
Time deposits
35,454
285
3.22
%
47,398
400
3.38
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
56,810
560
3.95
%
62,853
692
4.42
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,657,608
12,640
3.06
%
1,547,061
13,669
3.54
%
Short-term borrowings
20,703
196
3.80
%
108,374
1,242
4.60
%
Subordinated debentures, net
22,000
410
7.48
%
22,000
443
8.08
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,700,311
13,246
3.12
%
1,677,435
15,354
3.67
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
552,659
425,154
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
17,742
19,067
Shareholders' equity
294,826
200,608
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,565,538
$
2,322,264
Net interest spread
3.25
%
2.65
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
26,689
4.26
%
$
20,298
3.60
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
4.26
%
3.60
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,210,267
$
12,640
2.29
%
$
1,972,215
$
13,669
2.78
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred fees / (costs) of $260 thousand and $314 thousand, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.5 million and $19.1 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
(In thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rates (6)
Balance
Expense
Rates (6)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
2,173,049
$
71,913
6.67
%
$
1,873,068
$
64,852
6.98
%
Interest-earning deposits
85,116
1,581
3.75
%
68,989
1,499
4.38
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
215,575
4,964
4.64
%
292,398
3,391
2.34
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,659
77
5.84
%
2,626
77
5.91
%
Total debt securities
218,234
5,041
4.66
%
295,024
3,468
2.37
%
FHLB stock (5)
8,409
446
10.70
%
8,409
366
8.78
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,484,808
78,981
6.41
%
2,245,490
70,185
6.30
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
14,539
11,478
All other assets (3)
35,898
49,220
Total assets
$
2,535,245
$
2,306,188
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,061,520
$
16,628
3.16
%
$
997,907
$
18,013
3.64
%
Money market and savings
513,533
6,816
2.68
%
391,972
5,965
3.07
%
Time deposits
31,543
492
3.15
%
53,805
958
3.59
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
30,833
603
3.94
%
70,154
1,560
4.48
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,637,429
24,539
3.02
%
1,513,838
26,496
3.53
%
Short-term borrowings
23,088
436
3.81
%
139,072
3,153
4.57
%
Subordinated debentures, net
21,999
809
7.42
%
22,000
878
8.05
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,682,516
25,784
3.09
%
1,674,910
30,527
3.68
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
543,398
415,504
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,301
19,501
Shareholders' equity
291,030
196,273
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,535,245
$
2,306,188
Net interest spread
3.32
%
2.62
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
53,197
4.32
%
$
39,658
3.56
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
4.32
%
3.56
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,180,827
$
24,539
2.27
%
$
1,929,342
$
26,496
2.77
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred fees / (costs) of $512 thousand and $810 thousand, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.2 million and $19.1 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Includes a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
(6) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
As of / For the Year-to-Date
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Period Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of period
$
20,938
$
22,261
$
21,025
$
19,624
$
18,722
$
22,261
$
18,679
Provision for credit losses on loans
2,461
1,433
2,759
1,364
891
3,894
891
Charge-offs
(1,901
)
(3,171
)
(1,523
)
-
-
(5,072
)
-
Recoveries
3
415
-
37
11
418
54
Balance, end of period
$
21,501
$
20,938
$
22,261
$
21,025
$
19,624
$
21,501
$
19,624
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
2,363
$
2,351
$
2,272
$
2,281
$
2,247
$
2,351
$
2,247
Provision for unfunded commitments
328
12
79
(9
)
34
340
34
Balance, end of period
$
2,691
$
2,363
$
2,351
$
2,272
$
2,281
$
2,691
$
2,281
Total allowance for credit losses -
loans and unfunded commitments
$
24,192
$
23,301
$
24,612
$
23,297
$
21,905
$
24,192
$
21,905
Provision for credit losses
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
2,461
$
1,433
$
2,759
$
1,364
$
891
$
3,894
$
891
Provision for unfunded commitments
328
12
79
(9
)
34
340
34
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,789
$
1,445
$
2,838
$
1,355
$
925
$
4,234
$
925
Non-Performing Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
14,448
$
16,323
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
14,448
$
1,352
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-performing loans
14,448
16,323
24,502
2,761
1,352
14,448
1,352
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-performing assets
$
14,448
$
16,323
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
14,448
$
1,352
Non-Performing Loans by Type
Commercial and industrial
$
-
$
-
$
5,088
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
-
$
1,352
Construction and land
14,448
16,323
19,414
-
-
14,448
-
Total non-performing loans
$
14,448
$
16,323
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
14,448
$
1,352
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.96
%
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.03
%
0.97
%
1.03
%
Total allowance for credit losses-loans
and unfunded commitments to total loans
1.09
%
1.07
%
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.15
%
1.09
%
1.15
%
Allowance for credit losses on
loans to non-performing loans
148.82
%
128.27
%
90.85
%
761.50
%
1451.48
%
148.82
%
1451.48
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.54
%
0.63
%
0.95
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.54
%
0.06
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.65
%
0.75
%
1.14
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.65
%
0.07
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.35
%
0.52
%
0.30
%
(0.01
)%
0.00
%
0.43
%
(0.01
)%
Criticized loans to total loans
2.16
%
1.57
%
0.50
%
1.48
%
1.87
%
2.16
%
1.87
%
Classified loans to total loans
0.96
%
0.92
%
1.22
%
0.44
%
0.38
%
0.96
%
0.38
%
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)
Current
Year
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Quarter
Over Year
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Change
Change
Loans
Commercial and industrial loans
$
1,111,610
$
1,040,684
$
1,049,530
$
871,524
$
855,049
$
70,926
$
256,561
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
280,787
268,057
265,105
249,802
241,399
12,730
39,388
Owner-Occupied
197,371
164,191
165,130
176,171
168,393
33,180
28,978
Non-Owner-Occupied
431,774
450,503
424,107
412,623
407,955
(18,729
)
23,819
Construction and land
164,200
200,272
196,243
209,750
204,973
(36,072
)
(40,773
)
Residential
38,007
48,726
45,669
36,399
31,560
(10,719
)
6,447
Total real estate loans
1,112,139
1,131,749
1,096,254
1,084,745
1,054,280
(19,610
)
57,859
Consumer loans
370
413
2,655
2,316
2,389
(43
)
(2,019
)
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
2,224,119
$
2,172,846
$
2,148,439
$
1,958,585
$
1,911,718
$
51,273
$
312,401
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
568,509
$
577,101
$
556,972
$
471,770
$
443,540
$
(8,592
)
$
124,969
Interest-bearing checking
1,115,263
1,036,178
1,069,272
1,069,344
1,087,621
79,085
27,642
Money market and savings
538,399
519,059
532,149
465,198
399,849
19,340
138,550
Time
34,311
28,521
27,680
42,846
46,770
5,790
(12,459
)
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
65,466
38,460
-
-
25,001
27,006
40,465
Total deposits
$
2,321,948
$
2,199,319
$
2,186,073
$
2,049,158
$
2,002,781
$
122,629
$
319,167
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
552,659
$
534,033
$
526,610
$
482,849
$
425,154
$
18,626
$
127,505
Interest-bearing checking
1,055,578
1,067,528
1,088,413
1,074,064
1,038,372
(11,950
)
17,206
Money market and savings
509,766
517,342
489,587
433,135
398,438
(7,576
)
111,328
Time
35,454
27,589
31,266
43,897
47,398
7,865
(11,944
)
Non-reciprocal brokered
56,810
4,567
-
10,283
62,853
52,243
(6,043
)
Total deposits
$
2,210,267
$
2,151,059
$
2,135,876
$
2,044,228
$
1,972,215
$
59,208
$
238,052
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, an additional $513.0 million, $447.6 million, $475.4 million, $522.5 million, and $495.4 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC. Non-GAAP
Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations. In addition, management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income adjustment facilitates performance comparisons between taxable and tax-free assets by increasing the tax-free income by an amount equivalent to the Federal income taxes that would have been paid if this income were taxable at the Company's 21% Federal statutory rate.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
7,647
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
16,668
$
11,233
Settlement of litigation
2,637
-
-
-
-
2,637
-
BOLI death benefit income
(1,338
)
-
-
-
-
(1,338
)
-
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
62,391
-
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(749
)
-
-
(17,949
)
-
(749
)
-
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
8,197
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
17,218
$
11,233
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share - GAAP
$
0.71
$
0.84
$
0.65
$
(4.12
)
$
0.75
$
1.55
$
1.46
Settlement of litigation, net of income tax
0.17
-
-
-
-
0.17
-
BOLI death benefit income
(0.12
)
-
-
-
-
(0.12
)
-
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
-
-
4.84
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.76
$
0.84
$
0.65
$
0.72
$
0.75
$
1.60
$
1.46
Average common shares - diluted - adjusted
10,776,924
10,773,884
10,754,488
9,353,444
7,686,385
10,775,066
7,684,976
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
7,647
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
16,668
$
11,233
Average total assets
2,565,538
2,504,616
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,535,245
2,306,188
Return on average assets - GAAP (1)
1.20
%
1.46
%
1.12
%
(6.35
)%
1.00
%
1.33
%
0.98
%
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
8,197
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
17,218
$
11,233
Average total assets
2,565,538
2,504,616
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,535,245
2,306,188
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
1.28
%
1.46
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.00
%
1.37
%
0.98
%
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average equity reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
7,647
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
16,668
$
11,233
Average total equity
294,826
287,191
278,382
236,903
200,608
291,030
196,273
Return on average equity - GAAP (1)
10.40
%
12.74
%
9.90
%
(63.19
)%
11.59
%
11.55
%
11.54
%
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
8,197
$
9,021
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
17,218
$
11,233
Average total equity
294,826
287,191
278,382
236,903
200,608
291,030
196,273
Return on average equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
11.15
%
12.74
%
9.90
%
11.23
%
11.59
%
11.93
%
11.54
%
Non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio reconciliation
Non-interest expense
$
16,473
$
14,082
$
13,851
$
13,479
$
12,609
$
30,556
$
25,451
Net interest income
26,681
26,500
25,013
22,650
20,290
53,181
39,642
Non-interest income
3,050
1,467
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
4,517
2,709
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
55.41
%
50.35
%
51.72
%
(35.28
)%
57.77
%
52.96
%
60.10
%
Non-interest expense
$
16,473
$
14,082
$
13,851
$
13,479
$
12,609
$
30,556
$
25,451
Settlement of litigation
2,637
-
-
-
-
2,637
-
Non-interest expense - adjusted
13,836
14,082
13,851
13,479
12,609
27,919
25,451
Net interest income
26,681
26,500
25,013
22,650
20,290
53,181
39,642
Non-interest income
3,050
1,467
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
4,517
2,709
BOLI death benefit income
(1,338
)
-
-
-
-
(1,338
)
-
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
62,391
-
-
-
Non-interest income - adjusted
1,712
1,467
1,767
1,539
1,538
3,179
2,709
Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP)
48.73
%
50.35
%
51.72
%
55.72
%
57.77
%
49.54
%
60.10
%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
26,681
$
26,500
$
25,013
$
22,650
$
20,290
$
53,181
$
39,642
Taxable equivalent adjustment
8
8
8
8
8
16
16
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
26,689
$
26,508
$
25,021
$
22,658
$
20,298
$
53,197
$
39,658
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP (1)
4.26
%
4.38
%
4.13
%
3.90
%
3.60
%
4.32
%
3.56
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)
4.26
%
4.38
%
4.13
%
3.90
%
3.60
%
4.32
%
3.56
%
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-holdings-inc.-announces-financial-results-for-the-second-qu-1195227