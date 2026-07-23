Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this third quarter 2026 dividend on August 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2026.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, and aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723916891/en/

Contacts:

Media Investor Contact:

James Entwistle

+1 (508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

investors@sensata.com