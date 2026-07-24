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WKN: A3C8JN | ISIN: SE0016609911 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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NIUTECH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 06:30 Uhr
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Technological Breakthrough?Niutech's Titanium-Iron Tailings Reduction and Enrichment Technology and Equipment Boost Global Strategic Mineral Resource Recovery

Using waste plastics and other organic waste as reducing agents, the technology generates reducing gas through low-temperature pyrolysis to achieve in-situ reduction of tailings within a single integrated system. This approach integrates solid waste treatment, tailings enrichment, and energy circulation, challenging the traditional assumption that high temperatures are required for efficient reduction. The production line features three core advantages: (1) Low-temperature continuous reduction below 700°C (industrial range 550-600°C), with a reduction rate exceeding 50% - significantly lower than traditional smelting; (2) Highly efficient energy utilization with >93% waste heat recovery, 36%+ reduction in energy consumption, and ~40% lower CO2 emissions; (3) Intelligent safe operation via material-temperature coordinated regulation, dynamic sealing, and smart control, enabling large-capacity continuous stable operation.

Leveraging decades of R&D and engineering experience, Niutech partners with global mineral and solid waste customers to deliver cost-competitive, delivery-certain environmental equipment and green solutions for strategic mineral recovery and industry low-carbon transformation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technological-breakthroughniutechs-titanium-iron-tailings-reduction-and-enrichment-technology-and-equipment-boost-global-strategic-mineral-resource-recovery-302833929.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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