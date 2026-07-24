

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L), a mining company, Friday confirmed that its Los Pelambres, Chile operations continue to respond to the weather system and as of yesterday Los Pelambres had resumed operations.



No safety incidents were reported and the mining company has kept the Group's full year production guidance range unchanged.



Further, there has been no material impact to equipment or key infrastructure and this includes the El Mauro tailings dam, which has a series of surge ponds downstream of the dam that form part of the overall water management system currently in use.



The company had conducted a shutdown of the processing plant and mining operations after a period of intense precipitation and intermittent power outages that commenced late on Saturday, July 18.



Antofagasta will publish its half yearly results on Thursday, August 13.



On Thursday, shares closed at 3621 pence, down 4.61% on the London Stock Exchange.



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