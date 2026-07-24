Additional claims acquired following positive initial results from the 2026 airborne magnetic survey, more than doubling the project's footprint to 22,665 acres.

Expansion targets additional strike extent along the favorable SW-NE structural trend identified in the recent Magnetic Vector Inversion interpretation.

Tight share structure: with just over 35 million shares outstanding, management sees meaningful leverage to exploration success across an active remainder of 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) ("Makenita") is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional mineral claims at its Sisson West Tungsten Project in New Brunswick, more than doubling the projects land package from 9,845 acres to 22,665 contiguous acres, directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources, commented: "This is a very exciting time for Makenita. More than doubling our land position directly against the Sisson deposit, at a time when Sisson has been named a nation-building project by the federal government, speaks to the strategic value of this ground. With just over 35 million shares outstanding, management sees meaningful leverage to any exploration success, and we anticipate an active remainder of 2026 across multiple projects."





Figure 1 - Sisson West Project New Map With Significant Acreage Increase

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/306400_8e0b96ed844888b8_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Regional Magnetic TMI Map showing the magnetic high anomaly that extends south from the Sisson deposit along the East side of the Howards Peak granite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/306400_8e0b96ed844888b8_003full.jpg

The expansion follows the Company's July 20, 2026, announcement identifying a clearly defined magnetic high and drill-ready target on the original property. The airborne data and regional historical data have been compiled and evaluated, and a drill program is being formulated for the property. This comes at a time when the Sisson Tungsten Mine, which Makenita's project directly borders, was recently named one of the first nation-building projects by Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.1

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Alan King, PGeo, arm's length to the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This new acreage was acquired via staking.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada, including the 102,110-contiguous-acre 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. Makenita also has the 22,665-contiguous-acre 'Sisson West Tungsten Project', prospective for Tungsten in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine, as well as the ~9,000-acre 'NTX Rare Earth Project' in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre 'Hector Project' in the vicinity of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306400

Source: Makenita Resources Inc.