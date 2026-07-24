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WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 21:37
0,389 Euro
+2,53 % +0,010
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5010,50510:16
0,5010,50410:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim Report Q2 2026 - Strengthened profitability and continued revenue stability

Financial highlights Q2 2026

  • Net revenue of SEK 1,323 (1,436) million, corresponding to -1 (-11) percent organic growth.
  • Organic growth of 10 (-0) percent in key franchises.
  • Gross margin of 84 (82) percent, an increase of 2 percentage points.
  • Adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 387 (374) million, an increase of 3 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDAC margin of 29 (26) percent, an increase of 3 percentage points.
  • Net result of SEK 212 (-72) million.
  • Free cash flow amounted to SEK 519 (254) million, and SEK 1,037 (1,089) million for the last 12 months. This includes effects of SEK 196 million from the upfront Gameberry settlement.
  • Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to SEK 4,369 (4,603) million.
  • Total net debt including all earnout liabilities amounted to SEK 4,572 (5,310) million.
  • Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.21x (2.18x).
  • Cash position was SEK 907 (912) million with unutilized credit facilities of SEK 898 (1,005) million.

From Alexis Bontes' CEO comment
"The second quarter demonstrated further progress in building a more focused and franchise-led Stillfront. Net revenue amounted to SEK 1,323 million, corresponding to an organic growth of -1 percent. Key franchises delivered double-digit organic growth for the second consecutive quarter.

We saw a clear strengthening in profitability during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDAC increased to SEK 387 million, corresponding to a margin of 29 percent, up from 23 percent in the previous quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by the normalization of user acquisition investments following the launch phase for Big Farm: Homestead, as well as a broader reduction in user acquisition costs towards the end of the quarter."

Key figures


2026202520262025Last 122025
MSEKApr-JunApr-JunJan-JunJan-JunmonthsJan-Dec
Bookings1,3211,4302,6532,9715,3795,697
Net revenue1,3231,4362,6562,9815,3855,710
Gross profit1,1121,1722,2352,4234,4894,677
Gross profit margin, %848284818382
Adjusted EBITDA5034939281,0281,9872,087
Adjusted EBITDAC3873746987771,5011,580
Adjusted EBITDAC margin, %292626262828
Operating result (EBIT)412128602265-1,407-1,744
Net result for the period212-72329-49-2,021-2,398
Earnings per share undiluted, SEK0.44-0.150.68-0.10-4.05-4.75
Earnings per share diluted, SEK0.44-0.150.68-0.10-4.05-4.75
Total net debt incl. cash earnout NTM4,3694,6034,3694,6034,3694,222
Total net debt incl. total earnouts4,5725,3104,5725,3104,5725,042
Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout, x2.212.182.212.182.212.02
Free cash flow5192545634481,037922
Free cash flow per share, SEK1.080.521.160.882.081.83

Invitation to webcast
The report will be presented in a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. CEST today. Alexis Bonte, President & Group CEO, and Emily Villatte, CFO, will present the Q2 2026 results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To participate via webcast:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

https://stillfront.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

To participate via phone:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/stillfront/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Forward-looking statements
Some statements herein are forward-looking that reflect Stillfront's current views or expectations of future financial and operational performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the information set forth in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, technological, and legal uncertainties and/or risks. Forward-looking statements in this report apply only at the time of announcement of the report and are subject to change without notice. Stillfront undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law or stock market regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

Emily Villatte, CFO, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 76 525 01 42
E-mail: emily.villatte@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 34 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like BIG, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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