Cint Group AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Cint Group AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
|Company registration number:
|559040-3217
|Short name:
|CINT
|ISIN code:
|SE0015483276
|Order book ID:
|216858
The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 7, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
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