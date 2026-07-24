Cint Group AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Cint Group AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number: 559040-3217 Short name: CINT ISIN code: SE0015483276 Order book ID: 216858

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 7, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.