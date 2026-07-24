

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), a medical technology company, said Chief Financial Officer Jay Saccaro will step down to pursue an expanded role outside the medical technology industry. The company appointed George Newcomb, currently controller and chief accounting officer, as interim CFO while it conducts a search for a permanent successor.



Saccaro will remain with the company through August 14, 2026, to help ensure a smooth transition.



Additionally, GE HealthCare provided preliminary second-quarter results, saying it expects revenue to increase 5.7% year over year to about $5.295 billion. Organic revenue growth is expected to be 3.5% at $5.182 billion.



The company also expects to report year-over-year growth in both reported EPS and adjusted EPS, exceeding its previous guidance, which had called for a low-single-digit year-over-year decline in second-quarter adjusted EPS.



GE HealthCare reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and said it will report complete second-quarter results on July 29.



GE HealthCare shares closed at $61.99 on Thursday, up 0.94%.



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