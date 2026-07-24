Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC: CCCFD) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the completion of its previously announced transaction with Silver Pony Trout Lake Resources Corp., the Company has entered into various investor relations and market awareness engagements in support of its continued growth and capital markets activities.

Following the closing of the transaction, and as the Company advances its business and broadens its shareholder base, the Company is pleased to announce the engagement of the service providers described below. Each of the arrangements described in this news release constitutes "investor relations activities" and/or "promotional activities" as defined under applicable CSE policies and securities legislation, and each is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Investor Relations Engagements

The Company has retained two individual investor relations representatives to support its shareholder communications and continuous disclosure activities. The Company has entered into a consulting agreement dated July 23, 2026, with Hudson Good, pursuant to which he will provide strategic marketing and investor outreach services, including developing and coordinating the Company's corporate marketing strategy and materials, facilitating access to its network of media, news and digital publishers, and driving engagement through digital marketing initiatives such as PPC (pay-per-click), social media, native advertising, SEO (search engine optimization), email and retargeting campaigns, as well as inbound and outbound phone calls. The services will commence July 23rd, 2026, for an initial term of three (3) months which may be extended at the option of the Company. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Mr. Good cash compensation of $6,500 per month + GST. Mr. Good is not an arm's length party to the Company as he is a sibling of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and as of the date hereof does not hold any common shares of the Company.

Mr. Good's contact information is as follows: #4 - 1684 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6G 1A6 attention: Hudson Good, phone: (236)205-0317, and email: corpdev@silverponyresources.com.

Similarly, the Company has entered into a consulting agreement dated July 23, 2026, with Darwin Ritchie to serve as an in-house investor relations representative, pursuant to which he will provide strategic marketing and investor outreach services, including developing and coordinating the Company's corporate marketing strategy and materials, facilitating access to its network of media, news and digital publishers, and driving engagement through digital marketing initiatives such as PPC, social media, native advertising, SEO, email and retargeting campaigns. The services will commence July 23, 2026, for an initial term of three (3) months which may be extended at the option of the Company. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Mr. Ritchie cash compensation of $5,000 per month + GST. Mr. Ritchie is not an arm's length party to the Company as he will provide services under the direction of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and as of the date hereof [holds no common shares of the Company.

Mr. Ritchie's contact information is as follows: 317 - 1 East Cordova, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E6 attention: Darwin Ritchie, phone: (236)506-3718, and email: ir@silverponyresources.com.

Market Awareness and Promotional Engagements

The Company has also retained three arm's length service providers to provide market awareness and promotional services.

The Company has entered into an investor relations and digital services agreement dated July 23, 2026, with Stewart Hemingson, pursuant to which the Mr. Hemingson will manage the Company's social media presence and digital communications across its designated channels, including X/Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Substack, and Reddit/StockTwits, as applicable. The services include developing a content calendar aligned with the Company's disclosure schedule for the Company's approval, publishing Company-approved content, and amplifying the Company's news releases, presentations and approved third-party coverage following general disclosure. In addition, the provider will administer the Company's CRM and email-marketing platforms, maintain subscriber and contact data and distribute Company-approved campaigns such as newsletters and news-release alerts. All contact data and CRM records remain the property of the Company, and the provider will conduct its services in compliance with applicable privacy and anti-spam legislation, including PIPEDA and CASL. The services will commence July 23rd, 2026, for an initial term of twelve (12) months and will renew automatically for successive twelve (12) month periods unless either party gives written notice of non-renewal at least sixty (60) days before the end of the then-current term. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay the provider $2,000, payable monthly, in cash, and $35 per hour, for additional out-of-scope work pre-approved in writing. Mr. Hemingson is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of, and has no other interest, direct or indirect of the Company. All materials produced and disseminated under this engagement will disclose that they are issued by or on behalf of, and paid for by, the Company, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Mr. Hemingson's contact information is as follows: 503 Beecroft Road, Unit 711, Toronto, ON, M2N 0A2 attention: Stewart Hemingson, phone: 778.251.2590., and email: sghemingson@gmail.com.

The Company has also entered into an independent consulting agreement dated July 23rd, 2026, with Robert Sinn, pursuant to which the consultant will produce, edit and disseminate four CEO interviews via X and YouTube, create and distribute educational content on the mineral exploration industry, the mining life cycle and the gold and silver exploration sector via X, CEO.ca and Substack, and disseminate the Company's news releases through X (approximately 21,600 followers), CEO.ca and a private email list of over 11,000 subscribers. The services will commence July 23rd, 2026, for an initial term of six (6) months and may be renewed for subsequent 6-month terms, on terms to be mutually determined by the consultant and the Company, upon the Company providing written notice to the consultant by no later than 30 days prior to the last day of the term of its intention to renew the agreement. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay the consultant a one-time fee of USD$20,000.00 (inclusive of applicable taxes). Mr. Sinn is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of, and has no other interest, direct or indirect, in, the Company. All materials produced and disseminated under this engagement will disclose that they are issued by or on behalf of, and paid for by, the Company, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Mr. Sinn's contact information is as follows: 416 SW 1st avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 USA attention: Robert Sinn, phone: 813-385-6487., and email: Robertsinn@substack.com.

The Company has also entered into an independent consulting agreement dated July 23rd, 2026, with Triple Bull Consulting Inc., pursuant to which the consultant will procure and purchase digital and social marketing to drive visitors to the Company website via Google Search and Discovery Ads. The services will commence July 23rd, 2026, and will continue on a month-to-month basis until the date the agreement is terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay the consultant a monthly fee of $1,500.00 + GST. Triple Bull Consulting Inc. and its principal William (Bill) McClain is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of, and has no other interest, direct or indirect, in, the Company. All materials produced and disseminated under this engagement will disclose that they are issued by or on behalf of, and paid for by, the Company, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Triple Bull Consulting's contact information is as follows: 1133 Melville Street, Suite 2700, Vancouver, BC, 46E 4E5 Canada attention: William McClain, phone: 604-773-9423., and email: william.mcclain@triplebullconsulting.com.

Acceptance and Regulatory Matters

The engagements described above remain subject to the acceptance of the CSE. To the knowledge of the Company, none of the service providers named above, nor their respective principals, has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, except as expressly disclosed in this news release.

Appointment of VP Exploration

Silver Pony is also pleased to announce the appointment of its new Vice President of Exploration, Chris Furey. Mr. Furey brings over 13 years of mineral exploration experience across North America and internationally. Trained in both geology and geophysics, he has worked in geophysical and geological roles across a wide range of deposit types and exploration environments, giving him a multidisciplinary command of the full exploration toolkit. He served as Field Operations Lead for the Exploration department at Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) before seeking a more entrepreneurial role in the junior resource sector. Mr. Furey has spent the past month planning and guiding the strategy for Silver Pony's 2026 exploration and drill program.

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on its 100% owned, approximately 37,000-hectare district scale, fully drill permitted Silver Pony Project located in the area of Trout Lake, B.C. The Project is highlighted with high-grade silver and gold values, as well indicators of potential VMS style mineralization. Silver Pony is listed on the CSE under the symbol "PONY", on the OTC Market under the symbol "CCCFD", and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts; statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the investor relations activities, proposed services related thereto and the receipt of CSE approval.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not receive CSE approval for the various engagements; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306396

Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.