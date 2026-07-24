Elektros, Inc.: As Global Markets Continue to Advance, ELEKTROS Highlights Its Long-Term Vision for High-Speed Electric Mobility

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing opportunities in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry. Building upon its strategic vision, the Company continues evaluating opportunities designed to strengthen its long-term position while creating value for shareholders.

Management believes that the worldwide transition toward electric mobility continues to create meaningful opportunities for companies developing innovative charging solutions. As part of its long-term strategy, ELEKTROS continues to evaluate potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 branded high-speed charging stations, subject to financing, regulatory approvals, definitive agreements, and customary business conditions.

"Our mission is to thoughtfully build a company focused on innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "We appreciate the confidence of our shareholders around the world and remain committed to responsibly pursuing opportunities that can strengthen our future."

Management believes that careful planning, strategic partnerships, and disciplined growth may position the Company to participate in the expanding electric mobility marketplace over time. The Company remains focused on prudent execution while continuing to evaluate opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects remain subject to financing, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and customary business risks.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-global-markets-continue-to-advance-elektros-highlights-its-long-term-vision-for-high-1195682