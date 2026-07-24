

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Eligible Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Prime customers have until July 27, 2026, to file claims for refunds of up to $51 under Amazon's $2.5 billion settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).



The settlement stems from FTC allegations that Amazon enrolled consumers in Prime subscriptions without informed consent and made cancellations unnecessarily difficult. Amazon agreed to establish a $1.5 billion consumer refund fund and pay a separate $1 billion civil penalty, while denying any wrongdoing.



To qualify, consumers must have been U.S. Prime members who enrolled through one of the FTC-challenged signup flows or unsuccessfully attempted to cancel their subscription online between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025. Eligible customers must also have used more than three but fewer than 10 Prime benefits during any 12-month membership period and must not have already received an automatic refund.



Approved claimants may receive reimbursement of Prime membership fees of up to $51, payable by check, PayPal or Venmo. Amazon expects payments to be distributed in late 2026, though no specific payment date has been announced.



The FTC also warned consumers to watch for refund scams, noting that neither it nor Amazon will ever charge a fee to process settlement payments.



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