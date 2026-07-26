Elektros, Inc.: Building the Next Chapter of EV Infrastructure

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2026 / ELEKTROS continues advancing two complementary initiatives: pursuing refinery relationships in the United States and evaluating premium sites for branded high-speed EV charging. Management believes a location offering dining amenities alongside ample parking may enhance the customer experience while vehicles recharge. The Company continues working diligently on planning, negotiations, logistics, and operational requirements.

"Our objective is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that strengthen our long-term strategy while creating value for shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, refinery relationships, expansion initiatives, and other opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/building-the-next-chapter-of-ev-infrastructure-1196455