Elektros, Inc.: Focused on Infrastructure, Logistics and Shareholder Value

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2026 / The Company remains focused on identifying a domestic lithium refining partner capable of processing approximately five to ten containers per month while simultaneously advancing plans for 10 to 15 branded charging stations. Management believes combining convenient charging with nearby food and services can improve customer satisfaction and encourage repeat visits.

"Our objective is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that strengthen our long-term strategy while creating value for shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, refinery relationships, expansion initiatives, and other opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/focused-on-infrastructure-logistics-and-shareholder-value-1196454