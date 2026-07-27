AstraZeneca PLC: Half-year Financial Report

27 July 2026

AstraZeneca results: H1 and Q2 2026

Growth momentum continues. On track to deliver ambition of $80 billion in Total Revenue in 2030

Revenue and EPS summary

H1 2026 % Change Q2 2026 % Change $m Actual CER1 $m Actual CER - Product Sales 28,896 8 5 14,510 5 4 - Alliance Revenue 1,699 31 29 874 34 33 Product Revenue 30,595 9 6 15,384 6 5 Collaboration Revenue 77 (6) (9) - n/m n/m Total Revenue 30,672 9 6 15,384 6 5 Reported EPS ($) 3.60 4 3 1.61 2 (2) Core2 EPS ($) 5.21 12 11 2.63 21 18

Key performance elements for H1 2026

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

Total Revenue up 6%, with double-digit growth in Oncology and Rare Disease offsetting headwinds from Farxiga US loss of exclusivity and China volume-based procurement

Core Operating profit and Core EPS increased 11%

Interim dividend increased 3 cents to $1.06 per share (79.5 pence, 10.32 SEK)

30 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:

"In the first half we saw strong performance and continued pipeline delivery, including six key positive Phase III programmes and eight first approvals in major markets, including in the US for Baxfendy, our first-in-class medicine for hypertension.

While we are disappointed by the CARDIO-TTRansform outcome, we are on track to deliver our $80bn Total Revenue ambition, which assumes successes and setbacks. We remain confident in the strength of our pipeline and have more than twenty high-value readouts due over the next 18 months.

We continue to invest at pace in our transformative technologies, and in our commercial execution to bring our innovative medicines to patients around the globe and drive growth beyond 2030."

Please click on the below link or refer the associated PDF document to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9440N_1-2026-7-26.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.