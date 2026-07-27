FirstGroup Plc - Buyback programme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
27 July 2026
FirstGroup plc
On-market Share Buyback Programme of £100m
Completion of First Tranche and Commencement of Second Tranche
FirstGroup plc (" FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its on-market share buyback programme of £100m announced on 18 June 2026 (the " Buyback"), RBC Europe Limited completed the first tranche on 24 July 2026, with a total of 13,553,662 ordinary shares purchased for a total of £24,806,895 and currently being held in Treasury.
Panmure Liberum Limited will now commence the second £25m tranche of the Buyback of with effect from today. The second, third and fourth tranches of the Buyback are expected to proceed as set out in our announcement of 18 June 2026.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
General Counsel and Company Secretary
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.
Notes
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.