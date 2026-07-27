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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
27.07.26 | 08:07
2,140 Euro
+1,90 % +0,040
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,24009:25
2,1202,22009:07
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 08:48 Uhr
120 Leser
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FirstGroup Plc - Buyback programme

FirstGroup Plc - Buyback programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

FirstGroup plc

On-market Share Buyback Programme of £100m

Completion of First Tranche and Commencement of Second Tranche

FirstGroup plc (" FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its on-market share buyback programme of £100m announced on 18 June 2026 (the " Buyback"), RBC Europe Limited completed the first tranche on 24 July 2026, with a total of 13,553,662 ordinary shares purchased for a total of £24,806,895 and currently being held in Treasury.

Panmure Liberum Limited will now commence the second £25m tranche of the Buyback of with effect from today. The second, third and fourth tranches of the Buyback are expected to proceed as set out in our announcement of 18 June 2026.

Contacts at FirstGroup:
David Blizzard

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:
Nicholas How / Satbir Kler
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
James Agnew / Elliot Thomas
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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