FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased
Weighted average price paid (p)
Lowest price paid (p)
Highest price paid (p)
20-Jul-2026
478,267
177.44
172.80
178.10
21-Jul-2026
590,558
179.15
176.90
180.30
22-Jul-2026
591,639
181.43
178.50
182.40
23-Jul-2026
579,231
179.83
178.50
181.10
24-Jul-2026
534,772
181.40
178.90
182.80
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 21,717,828 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 548,977,187. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 24 July 2026 is 548,977,187. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.