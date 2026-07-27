Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A. Eleving Group launches operations in South AfricaEleving Group, an international financial technology company listed on the Frankfurt and Riga stock exchanges, has obtained an operating license from the South African National Credit Regulator and commenced operations in the country. In July this year, the company opened its first branch in Cape Town, offering customers consumer loans. "South Africa has one of the largest and most developed economies in Africa. The country has a population of more than 63 million people, and its lending market is well developed, with a well-established regulatory framework. Our key competitive advantage in this market is our technology-driven solutions and the extensive experience ...

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