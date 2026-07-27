Stack Capital Group Inc. Provides Portfolio Company Updates

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. ("Stack Capital") (TSX:STCK) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on recent developments across its portfolio companies.

Portfolio Company Updates

Databricks

Signed a financing term sheet at a reported US$188 billion valuation, representing a 40% increase from its previous US$134 billion financing completed earlier this year.



Crusoe

Announced that its contracted AI infrastructure capacity has reached 4.9 gigawatts across its data center projects and Crusoe Cloud platform, supported by a broader development pipeline exceeding 40 gigawatts.



SpaceX

Successfully completed Starship test flight #13 on July 24 th , achieving several launch goals including the deployment of 20 Starlink V3 satellites.

, achieving several launch goals including the deployment of 20 Starlink V3 satellites. Expanded its commercial AI infrastructure business through a new multi-year compute agreement with Reflection AI, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of AI compute infrastructure.

Shield AI

Completed its acquisition of Aechelon Technology, a leading provider of defence simulation software, strengthening the development and testing capabilities of its Hivemind AI-pilot platform. The acquisition followed a US$2 billion financing which valued Shield AI at US$12.7 billion, post-money.



PsiQuantum

Signed a US$125 million performance-based agreement with DARPA to support the testing and validation of its utility-scale quantum-computing technology, representing the company's largest U.S. government award to date.



Omio

Announced the acquisition of Rail Europe, expanding its leadership position across Europe's multimodal travel market.



Locus Robotics

Completed the acquisition of Nexera Robotics, adding advanced AI-powered robotic grasping technology to enhance its warehouse automation platform.



Hopper

Successfully launched its partnership with Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), expanding the distribution of its travel technology solutions through one of Canada's largest financial institutions.



"We're witnessing continued momentum across several of our portfolio companies through financing transactions at higher levels, as well as other strategic growth initiatives," said Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Stack Capital. "We look forward to sharing additional updates as these financing transactions are completed and publicly announced. Overall, we remain focused on maximizing long-term value for shareholders through disciplined capital allocation to select new businesses, along with potential follow-on investments to some of our existing portfolio companies."

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as its administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all portfolio investments.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:



Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com